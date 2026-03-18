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Barcelona vs Newcastle: Blaugrana embarrass Premier League opponents to reach UCL quarterfinal
Barcelona showed their superiority over their Premier League opponents with a dominant second-half performance to reach the Champions League quarterfinal
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Four unreplied second-half goals helped Barcelona to a comfortable 7-2 victory over Newcastle in the second-leg of thier UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
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The Blaugrana were unplayable on their ground, and the result sees Barcelona advance to the quarterfinal with an aggregate scoreline of 8-3 after a 1-1 in the first-leg.
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