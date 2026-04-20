Advertisement

Liverpool plot to replace Salah with another African

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:38 - 20 April 2026
Liverpool have reportedly identified Ivory Coast's exciting winger as their preferred Mohamed Salah replacement.
Advertisement

Liverpool are reportedly targeting 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande as their priority to succeed Mohamed Salah, who is set to end his legendary Anfield tenure at the conclusion of the ongoing campaign. 

Advertisement

The Diomande pursuit

With the 33-year-old Egyptian preparing for a ceremonious exit from the Merseyside Reds, the Liverpool hierarchy are gearing up for a summer transfer offensive. 

Acquiring Diomande from RB Leipzig is a key part of that strategy. However, completing the move will demand a staggering fee in the region of €85 million, as the Bundesliga outfit are keen on retaining their prized attacking asset. 

Advertisement

While Leipzig are currently scrambling to offer the winger a lucrative contract renewal to extend his stay in Germany, they face a monumental battle; Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the race, looking to hijack the deal as they continue to stockpile elite young talent in the post-Kylian Mbappé era.

Ivory Coast Coach on How Wonderkid Yan Diomande Has Made Wilfred Zaha Expendable After Dominating Harambee Stars
Photo || IMAGO

Diomande’s meteoric rise

The scramble for Diomande’s signature is the direct result of his meteoric rise over the past 12 months, which was punctuated by his breakout performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year. 

The dynamic forward only scored ones, but his exciting performances during the tournament, propelled Ivory Coast into the knockout stages and firmly established himself as one of the tournament’s elite young wingers.

Advertisement

Currently tied to a contract at the Red Bull Arena that runs until 2030, the German side hold the cards. While the Ivorian remains the undisputed top target, Liverpool’s sporting department are proactively evaluating backup options like Jarrod Bowen.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigeria move up in the latest FIFA ranking, stay ahead of Ghana and South Africa
Football
21.04.2026
Nigeria move up in the latest FIFA ranking, stay ahead of Ghana and South Africa
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo in La Liga action
Match Previews
21.04.2026
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
He will not play — Arsenal get title advantage as Man City star ruled out with injury
Football
21.04.2026
He will not play — Arsenal get title advantage as Man City star ruled out with injury
‘Results must change’ — Chelsea sack update delivered on Rosenior as pressure mounts
Football
21.04.2026
‘Results must change’ — Chelsea sack update delivered on Rosenior as pressure mounts
We want you! Super Eagles shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali finally in-demand after Chippa exit
Super Eagles
21.04.2026
We want you! Super Eagles shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali finally in-demand after Chippa exit
Tolu Arokodare’s 3 goals in 27 games fails to save Wolves from relegation
Super Eagles
21.04.2026
Tolu Arokodare’s 3 goals in 27 games fails to save Wolves from relegation