Liverpool plot to replace Salah with another African

Liverpool have reportedly identified Ivory Coast's exciting winger as their preferred Mohamed Salah replacement.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande as their priority to succeed Mohamed Salah, who is set to end his legendary Anfield tenure at the conclusion of the ongoing campaign.

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The Diomande pursuit

With the 33-year-old Egyptian preparing for a ceremonious exit from the Merseyside Reds, the Liverpool hierarchy are gearing up for a summer transfer offensive.

Acquiring Diomande from RB Leipzig is a key part of that strategy. However, completing the move will demand a staggering fee in the region of €85 million, as the Bundesliga outfit are keen on retaining their prized attacking asset.

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While Leipzig are currently scrambling to offer the winger a lucrative contract renewal to extend his stay in Germany, they face a monumental battle; Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the race, looking to hijack the deal as they continue to stockpile elite young talent in the post-Kylian Mbappé era.

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Diomande’s meteoric rise

The scramble for Diomande’s signature is the direct result of his meteoric rise over the past 12 months, which was punctuated by his breakout performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year.

The dynamic forward only scored ones, but his exciting performances during the tournament, propelled Ivory Coast into the knockout stages and firmly established himself as one of the tournament’s elite young wingers.

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