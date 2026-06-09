Messi vs Ronaldo: Did Club Philosophy Shape Their Greatness or Was It Pure Influence?

Messi vs Ronaldo: Did Club Philosophy Shape Their Greatness or Was It Pure Influence?

Messi vs Ronaldo: It's not an insult — English World Cup hero fuels age-old debate

Former Leicester City ace Gary Lineker made a direct comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legendary England striker and respected football pundit Gary Lineker has reiterated his unwavering conviction that Lionel Messi is a far superior footballer to Cristiano Ronaldo.

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What Lineker said

Speaking extensively on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 1986 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner expressed boundless awe for the Inter Miami playmaker, even ranking him ahead of Diego Maradona, despite Lineker famously playing against the late icon during the pinnacle of his career.

Lineker emphasised that Messi's natural ability to operate on an almost inhuman level. "I always feel bad because people have a go at me because they say, "Oh, you don't like Ronaldo."'

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“It's not that I don't like Ronaldo... but there's no argument about who is the better footballer. Anyone that understands the game will see that," Lineker explained. "He hasn't got the ability that Messi has. No one has. But it's not an insult to Ronaldo to say that."

Gary Lineker is one of the most followed English football journalists in the world | Credit: Instagram

​The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry

Lineker's comments add a new layer to a toxic, multi-generational rivalry that has effectively split global football fandom into two unyielding factions.