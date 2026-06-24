Palmer could have changed England's game against Ghana - Carragher questions Cole’s omission

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes England's lack of creativity was exposed during their 0-0 draw with Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Three Lions dominated possession but failed to break down a disciplined Ghanaian side in their Group L clash at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite controlling nearly 79 percent of the ball, England struggled to create clear-cut chances.

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Carragher questions England's bench options

Speaking after the match, Carragher argued that England lacked a genuine game-changer capable of unlocking a compact defensive setup.

He said, "That's England's problem here. The longer this goes on, the more we must look to the bench and ask who can come on and make a difference?"

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The former Liverpool defender highlighted Palmer's omission as a potentially costly decision, especially in matches where England need a player capable of operating effectively in congested spaces.

"Rice and Bellingham are all about power and energy; they aren't magicians in the spaces between the lines. If this continues, the debate will start regarding Cole Palmer's absence,” he explained.

Despite the disappointing result, England remains well placed to advance to the knockout stages.

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