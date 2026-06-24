World Cup 2026: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland not good enough as Messi leads Best XI of MD 2

Lionel Messi made the cut, but Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Best XI from the second round of matches

As Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws to a close, superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland found themselves outshone on the grandest stage despite putting up incredible performances themselves.

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Instead, a mix of legendary icons and unexpected heroes stepped up to deliver historic moments. Led by a masterclass from Lionel Messi, here is the official Best XI from an unforgettable second round of group-stage fixtures.

Goalkeeper – Eloy Room (Curacao)

Curacao’s Eloy Room bounced back from a 7-1 trouncing by Germany in the opening match of the World Cup to deliver a goalkeeping masterclass as the island minnows earned their first-ever point.

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Room was impregnable in goal, making a World Cup record 15 saves to ensure Curacao earned a famous 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

Left back – Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

PSG full-back Nuno Mendes is finally showing the level of performance that made him one of the most feared full-backs in world football.

Mendes was devastating down the left in Portugal’s 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan, stretching play, putting in dangerous crosses and sealing the deal with a thunderous free-kick goal to double the Selecao’s lead in the first half.

Centre-back – Alexander Freeman (USA)

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The 21-year-old son of NFL legend Antonio Freeman is writing his own legacy. In the high-stakes 2-0 victory over Australia, the Villarreal starlet bombed forward to score a crucial second goal via a header from a set piece.

Initially flagged, a lengthy VAR review confirmed it was onside, making him the sixth-youngest American goalscorer in World Cup history and sealing Team USA's ticket to the knockouts.

Centre-back – Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran)

Tasked with stopping a heavily favoured Belgian attack, the veteran defender put on a defensive clinic in a 0-0 draw.

Khalilzadeh orchestrated the backline, recording an astonishing 14 clearances while also leading the match in duels won, tackles, and blocks.

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Right back – Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

New Real Madrid full-back Denzel Dumfries showed his new employers a glimpse of what to expect with a phenomenal attacking performance as the Netherlands blitzed Sweden in a 5-1 victory.

Dumfries provided two similar assists with marauding runs down the right, ending in devastating low crosses as the Dutch moved to the top of Group F.

Midfield – Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

After a disappointing first game that saw him come under intense scrutiny for his lack of creativity against a stubborn DR Congo side, Bruno Fernandes turned on the style expected of the reigning Premier League Player of the Season.

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The Manchester United forward was arguably the best midfielder on show in matchday two, registering 94 touches; 63 passes with an 85% accuracy; eight passes into the final third; two big chances created; and an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal of the night.

Attacking midfield – Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Playing just behind Omar Marmoush as part of the team’s front two, Mohamed Salah drove Egypt to a first-ever World Cup victory as the Pharaohs defeated New Zealand 3-1.

Salah scored the historic winning goal for Egypt, putting them 2-1 up, before setting up Ziko to score the Pharaohs' third goal of the game.

Attacking midfield – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

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A historic night for Lionel Messi, who became the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with a brilliant brace against Austria, notching his 17th and 18th goals of the tournament.

Despite an early penalty miss, Messi recovered well to score at the tail ends of both halves, while also creating two big chances, which went unconverted.

Forward – Ayase Ueda (Japan)

Japan’s 4-0 demolition of African pretenders Tunisia had the mark of Ayase Ueda all over it, as the Feyenoord forward put the Carthage Eagles to the sword.

Despite having only 28 touches on the ball, Ueda made every single one count, scoring twice and threatening to score on more occasions, while also providing an assist to knock Tunisia out of the World Cup with a dominant display.

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Forward – Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

Another incredible redemption story, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal banished the ghosts of his disappointing opening game against Cape Verde emphatically with a stunning display against Saudi Arabia.

While he made unwanted history in the game against Cape Verde by becoming the first player to fail to touch the ball in the opening 30 minutes of a World Cup match, Oyarzabal reversed that trend, becoming the first-ever player to score twice and provide an assist in the first 30 minutes against Saudi Arabia.

Forward – Jonathan David (Canada)

Canada’s pride and joy, Jonathan David, led the co-hosts to their first-ever World Cup victory as they dispatched of nine-man Qatar in their second group game.

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