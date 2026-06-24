Advertisement

‘We are not happy’ over 2026 World Cup absence - Wike tells Super Eagles

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:13 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
Wike has directed Joseph Yobo to inform Super Eagles players that Nigerians are not happy with them.
Advertisement

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has publicly expressed the disappointment of Nigerians following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Nigeria's absence from the tournament represents another major setback for the country's football ambitions.

Advertisement

Despite possessing top talents such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, the Super Eagles failed to secure qualification after an inconsistent campaign.

Wike sends message to Super Eagles

Speaking during the inauguration of a road project in Abuja, Wike used the opportunity to send a direct message to the national team through former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo.

Advertisement

“Let me use this medium through you to tell the Super Eagles we are not happy,” Wike said.

He added, “I watched the World Cup, and countries I had never heard of before qualified to play. Yobo, go and tell them we are not happy.”

Yobo charged with delivering message

Wike's message was directed at Yobo, one of Nigeria's most decorated footballers and a veteran of multiple FIFA World Cups.

Advertisement
Joseph Yobo in action for the Super Eagles

The former defender, who earned over 100 caps for Nigeria during his international career, was present at the event when the minister made his remarks.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Nigeria
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup: Bellingham, Koulibaly, Kane land in Worst XI for Matchday 2
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Bellingham, Koulibaly, Kane land in Worst XI for Matchday 2
World Cup 2026: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland not good enough as Messi leads Best XI of MD 2
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
World Cup 2026: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland not good enough as Messi leads Best XI of MD 2
Palmer for England || imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
Palmer could have changed England's game against Ghana - Carragher questions Cole’s omission
Ekong reveals Nwabali's mistake
Super Eagles
24.06.2026
‘Based on how things have unfolded’ - Ekong reveals Nwabali's mistake, leading to losing Super Eagles spot
Super Eagles star Adams picks side
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
Messi vs Ronaldo: Super Eagles star Adams picks side after World Cup performance
"I love you" - Antonela Roccuzzo marks Lionel Messi’s 39th birthday with touching tribute during World Cup
Lifestyle
24.06.2026
"I love you" - Antonela Roccuzzo marks Lionel Messi’s 39th birthday with touching tribute during World Cup