‘We are not happy’ over 2026 World Cup absence - Wike tells Super Eagles

Wike has directed Joseph Yobo to inform Super Eagles players that Nigerians are not happy with them.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has publicly expressed the disappointment of Nigerians following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Nigeria's absence from the tournament represents another major setback for the country's football ambitions.

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Despite possessing top talents such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, the Super Eagles failed to secure qualification after an inconsistent campaign.

Wike sends message to Super Eagles

Speaking during the inauguration of a road project in Abuja, Wike used the opportunity to send a direct message to the national team through former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo.

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“Let me use this medium through you to tell the Super Eagles we are not happy,” Wike said.

He added, “I watched the World Cup, and countries I had never heard of before qualified to play. Yobo, go and tell them we are not happy.”

Let me use this medium through you to tell the Super Eagles we are not happy. I watched the World Cup, and countries I had never heard of before qualified to play.



Yobo, go and tell them we are not happy.



- Wike pic.twitter.com/zQLDk9qd0m — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) June 24, 2026

Yobo charged with delivering message

Wike's message was directed at Yobo, one of Nigeria's most decorated footballers and a veteran of multiple FIFA World Cups.

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Joseph Yobo in action for the Super Eagles