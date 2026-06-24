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Premier League: Super Eagles duo Iwobi & Bassey lose teammate to rivals for free

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:28 - 24 June 2026
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Premier League: Super Eagles duo Iwobi & Bassey lose teammate to rivals for free
Premier League: Super Eagles duo Iwobi & Bassey lose teammate to rivals for free - Photo: IMAGO
Leeds United have won the race to sign Harry Wilson on a free transfer from Fulham, beating off competition from Premier League and European clubs. The Wales international has agreed a long-term deal at Elland Road, with a hefty pay rise and a key attacking role under Daniel Farke.
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Leeds United have secured a major coup in the transfer market, agreeing terms with Wales winger Harry Wilson as a free agent when his Fulham contract expires on 30 June.

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The move ends a year-long saga that began with a dramatic collapsed deadline-day deal last summer and sees Wilson finally make the switch to Elland Road.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Leeds won a fierce battle for the 29-year-old, fending off interest from clubs including Aston Villa, Everton and European side Benfica.

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Wilson, teammate to Nigerian duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, has now reached a full agreement to join Daniel Farke’s side, with a medical to follow and a long-term contract in place.

Contract and wages

Wilson is set for a significant pay rise on his previous £55,000-a-week Fulham salary.

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His new package at Leeds is estimated at around £90,000 a week, making him joint-top earner at the club alongside striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The deal runs for three years, with an option for a fourth, and includes a substantial signing-on fee as part of his free-agent package.

For Leeds, it is a statement signing that shows they are willing to back Farke with serious investment in the final third.

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Why Wilson chose Leeds

Fulham made a major contract extension offer to keep Wilson at Craven Cottage, but the winger opted to leave following the departure of manager Marco Silva earlier in June.

The promise of a central attacking role in Farke’s project, combined with the long-term financial security, ultimately tipped the balance in Leeds’ favour.

Harry Wilson scores winning goal for Fulham || Imago
Harry Wilson scores winning goal for Fulham || Imago

Leeds, who finished 14th in the Premier League last season, are hoping Wilson can add the creativity and end product they lacked at times in their first year back in the top flight.

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Form and fit

Wilson arrives in West Yorkshire off the most productive campaign of his top-flight career. He was voted Fulham’s Player of the Season for 2025/26 after helping them to an 11th-place finish.

In the Premier League last season, he made 36 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

Across all competitions, he registered 11 goals and eight assists in 41 games, underlining his output as an advanced wide playmaker.

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For Leeds, the hope is that he will link up effectively with the attacking unit and give them another dimension in the final third. For Fulham, losing a Player of the Season on a free is a bitter pill, especially after failing to tie him down despite a strong offer.

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Calvin Ughelumba Alex Iwobi Harry Wilson Leeds United Premier League Nigeria Fulham
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