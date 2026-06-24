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I won't deny it — Mourinho reveals reason for Real Madrid return

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:01 - 24 June 2026
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Legendary Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho has opened up on his decision to return to Real Madrid as head coach.
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The 63-year-old, who was officially announced as Los Blancos manager, admitted that his deep emotional connection to the club was the main driving force behind his comeback.

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“I love Real Madrid, and this is the reason why I’m coming back. I don’t deny it,” Mourinho told reporters.

This will be Mourinho’s second spell at the Bernabéu. During his first stint between 2010 and 2013, he delivered success, winning the La Liga title with a record 100 points, along with the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

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Since leaving Madrid in 2013, Mourinho has had a expansive coaching career.

He returned to Chelsea (where he won another Premier League title), followed by spells at Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma (where he won the Europa Conference League), Fenerbahçe, and most recently Benfica.

He now returns to a Real Madrid squad that has endured two consecutive trophyless seasons, a rare drought for the Spanish giants.

Despite the challenge ahead, Mourinho insists his love for the club outweighs any difficulties.

The self-proclaimed “Special One” will begin his second chapter at the club with pre-season in July, aiming to restore Real Madrid’s dominance both domestically and in Europe.

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