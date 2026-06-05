Calvin Bassey: Super Eagles star misses out on Player of the Season award

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey enjoyed another outstanding season for Fulham in the Premier League.

Bassey finished second to Welsh attacker Harry Wilson, who had an outstanding campaign, and was voted Fulham Player of the Season.

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Fulham enjoyed a solid 2025-26 Premier League campaign, finishing 11th and pushing hard for a European spot until a poor run of results in the final stretch saw them finish just two points short of qualification.

Calvin Bassey finishes second in Player of the Season voting

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Wilson secured the award after picking up 35.6% of the fan vote. Calvin Bassey, who won the accolade last season, finished second with 22.1%, while Raul Jimenez placed third on 13%. Iwobi was unable to crack the top three despite another productive season in midfield.

Our Welsh wizard. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Harry Wilson’s wonderful campaign has seen him rewarded with the Fulham Player of the Season accolade! — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 4, 2026

The Nigerian international contributed four goals and three assists in 29 appearances and remained a key figure for the Cottagers throughout the campaign.

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Wilson’s numbers, however, proved decisive. The 28-year-old led Fulham in goal contributions, registering 10 goals and seven assists across 36 Premier League appearances.

Bassey delivered another outstanding season at the heart of Fulham’s defence and has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League, and arguably the best defender in Africa.