Sporting director who shipped Chukwueze to Fulham under investigation for alleged fraud

Former AC Milan director responsible for Samuel Chukwueze's move to Fulham is now under investigation for fraud

Former AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has found himself at the centre of a major judicial scandal in his native Albania.

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According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 52-year-old football executive is officially under investigation by special prosecutors for his alleged involvement in a high-profile corruption and money laundering scheme.

Paper Trail and Luxury Villa Spark Investigation

The expanding legal case centers around a luxury villa located on the Ionian coast within a highly popular Albanian tourist complex.

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Investigative authorities suspect the high-end property was originally offered as an elaborate bribe to former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku in exchange for a lucrative state air traffic contract.

To completely mask the true ownership and shield the politician from scrutiny, investigators believe a fraudulent scheme was deployed to register the villa under Tare's name via a fictitious rental agreement.

The former international striker was reportedly subjected to an exhaustive, six-hour interrogation session at the prosecutor's office before leaving the premises without providing an official statement to the waiting media.

A Turbulent Tenure in San Siro

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The legal drama unfolds right on the heels of a chaotic administrative period for Tare, who joined AC Milan as sporting director in May 2025 following a long-term stint with Lazio.

During his brief stint, in his first transfer window with the Rossoneri, the Albanian administrator made wholesale changes to the squad including the loan-to-buy operation that sent Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze away to English Premier League side Fulham.