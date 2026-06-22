‘It won't be difficult for me to adapt’ - Iwobi ready to work with new manager

Fulham and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has addressed the departure of manager Marco Silva, stating the squad will be prepared to adapt to whoever takes the helm at Craven Cottage.

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His exit follows a season in which Fulham narrowly missed out on European qualification by a single point.

During his time under Silva, Iwobi became a pivotal player for the Cottagers. The 30-year-old set a new Premier League record for the most appearances by a Nigerian player and also achieved a personal best for goal involvements in a single top-flight campaign.

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Iwobi on new manager search

With Silva's departure confirmed, Fulham's search for a successor is underway. Former Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa has reportedly been in discussions, while Frank Lampard, who previously managed Iwobi at Everton, has also been linked to the vacancy.

Speaking to TalkSPORT about the managerial uncertainty, Iwobi remained composed, expressing confidence in his ability to adjust to a new system.

"I can only go off my experience with the national team and at Everton," the Super Eagles international said.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham || imago

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"I've had several managers there, so it won't be difficult for me to adapt. We'll be ready to play whoever the manager is."

The former Arsenal player has previously credited Lampard with revitalising his career during their time together at Everton and is open to a reunion.

"Of course, I've worked with Frank Lampard before, and he's someone I really enjoyed working with," Iwobi noted.

Ex- Fulham head coach Marco Silva (Credit: Imago)

"But I don't really mind as long as the manager that comes in wants to help better the club... So whoever the manager is, we're ready to work with them."

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Iwobi admitted to some initial concern when the news of Silva's exit broke, but said things have since settled down.

"Obviously, when we got told that Marco was leaving, I was thinking, ‘Oh no, who are we going to get in next?' But ever since then, it's been pretty quiet," he concluded.