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‘It is not easy’ - Iwobi expresses gratitude after 100th international cap for Nigeria

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 21:58 - 11 June 2026
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Iwobi expresses gratitude after 100th international cap
Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has expressed his gratitude to his family, teammates, coaches, and fans after earning his 100th international cap for Nigeria.
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The Fulham star reached a significant milestone with the Super Eagles during their game against Portugal.

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The midfielder was in action for Nigeria, who lost 2-1 in a friendly loss to Portugal on Wednesday night at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

The defeat saw the Super Eagles fail to take revenge on Portugal, and their unbeaten run of 12 games came to an end.

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Iwobi grateful for 100th international cap

Following the match, Iwobi acknowledged the difficulty of the achievement and his pride in joining an exclusive group of Nigerian football legends.

"Thank you for the appreciation, the love, and the recognition," Iwobi said. "It goes a long way. Obviously, a hundred caps for Nigeria is not easy, but I am grateful to say I am one of four to have made it here."

Iwobi is now the fourth player in the history of Nigerian football to reach a century of appearances, alongside Ahmed Musa, Joseph Yobo, and Vincent Enyeama.

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Iwobi marks 100th cap for Nigeria || Imago
Iwobi marks 100th cap for Nigeria || Imago

The former Arsenal player extended his thanks to the national team's staff and the players who have been part of his international career. 

"Big shout out to the Nigerian staff, the players, the ones that have helped me on this journey," he stated.

He reserved special praise for his family, highlighting their crucial role in his success. "The main shout-out goes to mum, dad and sister. I wouldn't have been here without them," he added.

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