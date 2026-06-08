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Portugal vs Nigeria: Alex Iwobi set to break Ahmed Musa's Super Eagles record

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:42 - 08 June 2026
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Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is on the verge of making Super Eagles history as he prepares to earn his 100th cap against Portugal.
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Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is on the brink of a historic milestone as Nigeria prepares to face Portugal in an international friendly on Wednesday evening.

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The Fulham star is expected to earn his 100th international cap if selected by head coach Eric Chelle, becoming only the fourth player in the history of Nigerian football to reach the century mark.

Iwobi would join an elite group of Super Eagles legends comprising Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, and current appearance record-holder Ahmed Musa.

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A Record-Breaking achievement

Beyond reaching 100 appearances, the 29-year-old is also set to establish a new national record.

If he features against Portugal, Iwobi will become the fastest player in Super Eagles history to reach 100 caps, accomplishing the feat in just 10 years and 245 days since making his debut.

The former Arsenal midfielder first represented Nigeria at the senior level on October 8, 2015, in an international friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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His achievement would surpass Ahmed Musa's record, with the veteran forward reaching his 100th cap after 11 years and 35 days during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic in October 2021.

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Only three Nigerian players have previously reached the 100-cap milestone: Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo.

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Joining this exclusive club would further cement Iwobi's legacy as one of the most committed servants of Nigerian football in the modern era.

Fastest players to reach 100 caps for Nigeria

Alex Iwobi – 10 years, 245 days* (if he plays against Portugal)

Ahmed Musa – 11 years, 35 days

Vincent Enyeama – 12 years, 323 days

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Joseph Yobo – 13 years, 98 days

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