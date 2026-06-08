Senegal vs Nigeria Preview: What to expect from Falcons as Madugu turns up the heat on Oshoala, others
The Nigeria's national women football team the Super Falcons are not treating today’s second friendly against Senegal like just another warm-up.
After squeezing past the Lionesses of Teranga 2-1 on Friday, Nigeria’s 10-time African champions are now expected to come out with more bite, more urgency and a far more ruthless edge at the Remo Stars Sports Complex later this afternoon.
Friday’s first leg gave fans plenty to enjoy. Asisat Oshoala coolly converted from the spot, Toni Payne added a brilliant second, and the Falcons looked in control for long stretches.
But Senegal’s late response through Sokhna Pene was enough to remind Justine Madugu’s side that nothing comes easy at this level.
Now, with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations only weeks away, the coach wants a cleaner, sharper and more complete performance.
Here are three things to expect from the Super Falcons in today’s rematch.
Matchday for #TheQueens 👑🇳🇬— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 8, 2026
🆚 🇸🇳 Senegal
🏟️ Remo Stars Stadium
🕖 4pm pic.twitter.com/7APRng5LHJ
1. A fiercer pressing game
Madugu has made it clear that Friday’s performance was only the starting point. Nigeria dominated possession early on, but the drop in intensity after the break gave Senegal a way back into the match.
That kind of lapse will not be acceptable again, especially with a major tournament approaching. The Falcons are expected to press higher, move quicker and sustain their intensity for the full 90 minutes.
Madugu has already hinted that the team needs to be more “intentional and purposeful” in attack, and that should translate into a more aggressive front-foot approach from the first whistle.
2. More Ajibade-Oshoala chemistry
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade is expected to play a central role again, and the big question is how well she links with Oshoala and Toni Payne in the final third.
On Friday, Ajibade was lively and dangerous, but Senegal’s goalkeeper repeatedly kept her out before halftime. With Oshoala and Payne both fresh from scoring in the first leg, Nigeria will be looking to turn their confidence into a sharper attacking rhythm.
The overlap from right-back Shukurat Oladipo could also be key again, especially if the Falcons want to create early overloads and open up Senegal’s defence.
3. A final tune-up for bigger battles ahead
This is more than friendly. It is Nigeria’s final serious test before the WAFCON in Morocco, where they will chase an 11th continental title in Group C against Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi.
The tournament also doubles as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which means every detail matters. Back in 2016, Nigeria beat Senegal 3-1 on aggregate in WAFCON qualifying.
But today’s game is less about history and more about preparation. Madugu wants his team to leave Ikenne knowing they have cleaned up the mistakes, sharpened the attack and strengthened the mindset needed for the road ahead.
If Friday was the warning shot, today is the statement game. The Super Falcons want to look more ruthless, more connected and more tournament-ready against Senegal.
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