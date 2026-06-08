Senegal vs Nigeria Preview: What to expect from Falcons as Madugu turns up the heat on Oshoala, others

The high-stakes international friendly double-header reaches its climax today, Monday, June 8, as the Super Eagles’ sister team, the Super Falcons, host the Lionesses of Teranga from Senegal in a vital second-leg clash. Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Friday at the Remo Stars Sports Complex, Head Coach Justine Madugu has officially made a promise to Nigerians.

The Nigeria's national women football team the Super Falcons are not treating today’s second friendly against Senegal like just another warm-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After squeezing past the Lionesses of Teranga 2-1 on Friday, Nigeria’s 10-time African champions are now expected to come out with more bite, more urgency and a far more ruthless edge at the Remo Stars Sports Complex later this afternoon.

Friday’s first leg gave fans plenty to enjoy. Asisat Oshoala coolly converted from the spot, Toni Payne added a brilliant second, and the Falcons looked in control for long stretches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Senegal’s late response through Sokhna Pene was enough to remind Justine Madugu’s side that nothing comes easy at this level.

Now, with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations only weeks away, the coach wants a cleaner, sharper and more complete performance.

Here are three things to expect from the Super Falcons in today’s rematch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. A fiercer pressing game

Madugu has made it clear that Friday’s performance was only the starting point. Nigeria dominated possession early on, but the drop in intensity after the break gave Senegal a way back into the match.

That kind of lapse will not be acceptable again, especially with a major tournament approaching. The Falcons are expected to press higher, move quicker and sustain their intensity for the full 90 minutes.

Coach Justine Madugu, Super Falcons boss says Nigeria will be more aggressive.

Madugu has already hinted that the team needs to be more “intentional and purposeful” in attack, and that should translate into a more aggressive front-foot approach from the first whistle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. More Ajibade-Oshoala chemistry

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade is expected to play a central role again, and the big question is how well she links with Oshoala and Toni Payne in the final third.

Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring in the first leg.

On Friday, Ajibade was lively and dangerous, but Senegal’s goalkeeper repeatedly kept her out before halftime. With Oshoala and Payne both fresh from scoring in the first leg, Nigeria will be looking to turn their confidence into a sharper attacking rhythm.

The overlap from right-back Shukurat Oladipo could also be key again, especially if the Falcons want to create early overloads and open up Senegal’s defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. A final tune-up for bigger battles ahead

This is more than friendly. It is Nigeria’s final serious test before the WAFCON in Morocco, where they will chase an 11th continental title in Group C against Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi.

The tournament also doubles as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which means every detail matters. Back in 2016, Nigeria beat Senegal 3-1 on aggregate in WAFCON qualifying.

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu was the target of fustration

Advertisement

Advertisement

But today’s game is less about history and more about preparation. Madugu wants his team to leave Ikenne knowing they have cleaned up the mistakes, sharpened the attack and strengthened the mindset needed for the road ahead.