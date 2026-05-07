'Thieves' - Nigerian icon Asisat Oshoala slams UCL finalist over Victor Osimhen interest

After watching PSG reach back-to-back UCL finals with Kvaratskhelia pulling the strings, Nigeria's most decorated female footballer Asisat Oshoala had one burning question - what were they thinking trying to sign Osimhen too?

PSG beat Bayern 1-0 at the Allianz Arena, with Dembele's second-minute strike enough to seal a 6-5 aggregate thriller and a place in the UCL final.

Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen's former teammate at Napoli, provided the assist, prompting Oshoala to question PSG's transfer logic.

Oshoala asked in one breathless post on social media "These guys wanted to sign Osimhen - like how?"

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French champions PSG reached the Champions League final for the second consecutive year on Wednesday night after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena to win 6-5 on aggregate.

The game came from Ousmane Dembele, assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian winger, who once played alongside Victor Osimhen at Napoli, in the second minute of the game

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And that connection with the Nigerian and Super Eagles star was all it took to set Asisat Oshoala off.

EN FINALE DE LA LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wEvlla8lEh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 6, 2026

How PSG got to the final

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Ousmane Dembele proved to be the winner after his early striker assisted by Victor Osimhen’ former teammate Khicha Kvaratskhelia, who picked him out with a precise cutback just two minutes into the game.

Despite chances from both sides for the rest of the game, Dembele’s goal turned out to be the winner, giving PSG an aggregate 6-5 win over their Bundesliga hosts.

Nigeria’s Oshoala was active throughout the semifinal encounter and could not help but connect the dots as she watched PSG impress her on the pitch.

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Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen’s former teammate, was the architect of the winning goal, teeing up Dembele early on.

Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen led Napoli to the Serie A title. (Photo Credit: Serie A/X)

PSG were clinical, Kvaratskhelia was electric and somewhere watching, Oshoala remembered how the French side once tried to bring Osimhen alongside him.

What Oshoala said

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Oshoala quickly made her feelings known after watching the French side impress for over 180 minutes.

Taking to her social media account, Oshoala could not help but wonder what could have been if PSG succeeded in their plans to take her compatriot Osimhen to Paris alongside Kvaratskhelia.

Bruh this psg board actually dey craze and them be thief o. I just remembered these guys wanted to sign osimhen o. Like how,” - Oshoala questioned on her x, formerly Twitter, account.

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The win in Munich ensured PSG set up an remarkable date with Premier League leaders, Arsenal, who on Tuesday night held off challenge from Atletico Madrid and Ademola Lookman to also seal a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Bruh this psg board actually dey craze and them be thief o. I just remembered these guys wanted to sign osimhen o. Like how 😳😳 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 6, 2026