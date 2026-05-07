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'Mbappé Out' campaign SHATTERS Guinness World Record

David Ben
David Ben 12:06 - 07 May 2026
'Mbappé Out' campaign SHATTERS Guinness World Record as the most signed online petition in history
Real Madrid fans continue to campaign fiercely against their most prolific attacker following his romantic getaway with his girlfriend.
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An online movement demanding the departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid has officially become the most-signed digital petition in history.

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Surpassing the 28 million signature mark this morning, the campaign has eclipsed the previous record held by the "Justice for George Floyd" petition, which peaked at approximately 19 million signatures in 2020.

Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Kylian Mbappe || Imago

The petition titled "Mbappe OUT" was launched on May 5. It has demonstrated a rate of growth never before seen in digital activism.

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Hosted on a specialised portal, the drive hit its initial target of 50,000 signatures within 60 minutes and exploded to 10 million within the first 24 hours.

As of Thursday May 7, the total stands at 28,174,219 signatures, a figure that is reportedly higher than any petition currently in the Guinness Book of World Records.

How Mbappe's petition compares with the history books

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

The sheer volume of the "Mbappé Out" drive places it in a category of its own:

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  1. Mbappé Out (2026): 28.1+ Million (In 48 Hours)

  2. Justice for George Floyd (2020): 19.3 Million

  3. Amnesty International "Get Up Sign Up" (1998): 10 Million (Verified Guinness Physical Record)

The bigger picture

Arsenal legend accuses Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid | IMAGO

While Mbappé has been individually prolific, scoring 41 goals this season, the fanbase's relationship with the 27-year-old Frenchman reached a breaking point this week amid Real Madrid's trophyless season.

The €600k-per-week Los Blancos ace recently took a vacation to Sardinia, Italy (Cagliari area), with his girlfriend, Spanish actress Ester Expósito, while recovering from a muscular injury.

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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito in Cagliari | Credit: L’Union Sarda

The romantic getaway, filled with beach photos and couple moments, sparked controversy, with some questioning the timing amid his recovery and Real Madrid's disappointing season.

Real Madrid's interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa publicly defended the player's right to personal time, but the images drew heavy criticism online, especially as the petition gained traction.

Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X
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Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X

Ester Expósito reportedly faced a flood of negative comments on Instagram, leading her to react to the backlash

Ester Expósito Kylian Mbappe
Ester Expósito | Getty

Mbappé's entourage has fired back, stating that the criticism stems from an "over-interpretation" of a recovery period that was fully supervised and approved by Real Madrid medical staff.

Despite the staggering numbers, experts warn of significant "digital inflation". It has also been suggested that while the anger among Madridistas is real, the total number of signatures is likely bolstered by rival fans and automated bots.

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