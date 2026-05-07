'Mbappé Out' campaign SHATTERS Guinness World Record
An online movement demanding the departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid has officially become the most-signed digital petition in history.
Surpassing the 28 million signature mark this morning, the campaign has eclipsed the previous record held by the "Justice for George Floyd" petition, which peaked at approximately 19 million signatures in 2020.
The petition titled "Mbappe OUT" was launched on May 5. It has demonstrated a rate of growth never before seen in digital activism.
MBAPPÉ PETITION HITS 28M ✍️— LiveScore (@livescore) May 7, 2026
MORE THAN MOST SIGNED PETITION IN THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS 🤯🌎 pic.twitter.com/OSQhn3UQyJ
Hosted on a specialised portal, the drive hit its initial target of 50,000 signatures within 60 minutes and exploded to 10 million within the first 24 hours.
As of Thursday May 7, the total stands at 28,174,219 signatures, a figure that is reportedly higher than any petition currently in the Guinness Book of World Records.
How Mbappe's petition compares with the history books
The sheer volume of the "Mbappé Out" drive places it in a category of its own:
Mbappé Out (2026): 28.1+ Million (In 48 Hours)
Justice for George Floyd (2020): 19.3 Million
Amnesty International "Get Up Sign Up" (1998): 10 Million (Verified Guinness Physical Record)
The bigger picture
While Mbappé has been individually prolific, scoring 41 goals this season, the fanbase's relationship with the 27-year-old Frenchman reached a breaking point this week amid Real Madrid's trophyless season.
The €600k-per-week Los Blancos ace recently took a vacation to Sardinia, Italy (Cagliari area), with his girlfriend, Spanish actress Ester Expósito, while recovering from a muscular injury.
The romantic getaway, filled with beach photos and couple moments, sparked controversy, with some questioning the timing amid his recovery and Real Madrid's disappointing season.
Pues ahora se ha visto a Mbappé y Ester Expósito en ITALIA.— CR7STIANISMO🇪🇸🇵🇹 (@Cr7stianismo_) May 1, 2026
El jugador mejor pagado de la historia del club fingiendo lesiones para irse a dar la vuelta al mundo a costa del Real Madrid.
Hay que rescindirle el contrato a este parásito. Hoy mismo.pic.twitter.com/ISPdlxVOfW
Real Madrid's interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa publicly defended the player's right to personal time, but the images drew heavy criticism online, especially as the petition gained traction.
Ester Expósito reportedly faced a flood of negative comments on Instagram, leading her to react to the backlash
Mbappé's entourage has fired back, stating that the criticism stems from an "over-interpretation" of a recovery period that was fully supervised and approved by Real Madrid medical staff.
Despite the staggering numbers, experts warn of significant "digital inflation". It has also been suggested that while the anger among Madridistas is real, the total number of signatures is likely bolstered by rival fans and automated bots.