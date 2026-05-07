Bayern Munich star Harry Kane picks favourite to win the Champions League trophy

Following Bayern Munich's semi-final exit from the Champions League, striker Harry Kane has tipped Paris Saint-Germain as the team to beat in the upcoming final against Arsenal.

PSG secured their spot in the final with a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern, culminating in a 1-1 draw in Munich on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele's early strike in the second leg gave PSG a comfortable two-goal cushion. Although Kane managed to score in added time, it was a mere consolation for the German side.

The French champions are now set to face an Arsenal side making their first appearance in a Champions League final in two decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane picks UCL winner

The Gunners advanced to the final in Budapest on May 30 after a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, but Kane still sees them as the underdogs.

"In my opinion, PSG are slightly favourites in the final," Kane revealed in his interview on Sky Sports Germany.

The England captain was largely contained by PSG's solid central defence, led by William Pacho and Marquinhos.

Harry Kane || Image credit: Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his European campaign over, Kane is shifting his attention to domestic silverware.

"It's tough. We had enough chances today to reach the final," he reflected. "Now my focus is on the DFB-Pokal final. We have the chance to win the double."