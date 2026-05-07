Bayern Munich star Harry Kane picks favourite to win the Champions League trophy
PSG secured their spot in the final with a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern, culminating in a 1-1 draw in Munich on Wednesday night.
Ousmane Dembele's early strike in the second leg gave PSG a comfortable two-goal cushion. Although Kane managed to score in added time, it was a mere consolation for the German side.
The French champions are now set to face an Arsenal side making their first appearance in a Champions League final in two decades.
Kane picks UCL winner
The Gunners advanced to the final in Budapest on May 30 after a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, but Kane still sees them as the underdogs.
"In my opinion, PSG are slightly favourites in the final," Kane revealed in his interview on Sky Sports Germany.
The England captain was largely contained by PSG's solid central defence, led by William Pacho and Marquinhos.
With his European campaign over, Kane is shifting his attention to domestic silverware.
"It's tough. We had enough chances today to reach the final," he reflected. "Now my focus is on the DFB-Pokal final. We have the chance to win the double."
PSG are aiming to be the first club to retain the Champions League trophy since Real Madrid's three-peat from 2016 to 2018.