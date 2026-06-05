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BLOW for Ronaldo & Portugal as Iwobi, Chukwueze land Super Eagles camp for revenge mission

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 06:48 - 05 June 2026
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Alex Iwobi and Christian Akpan have joined the Super Eagles camp in Portugal, while Samuel Chukwueze is expected to arrive later ahead of the friendly against Portugal.
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Fulham and Nigerian playmaker Alex Iwobi has joined the Super Eagles camp in Portugal, while Samuel Chukwueze is expected to report later today, handing Eric Chelle a timely boost ahead of the highly anticipated friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side. 

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The arrivals come with Nigeria eager to rewrite the narrative after Portugal hammered the Super Eagles 4-0 the last time both nations met in November 2022.

Portugal vs Nigeria

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For Nigeria, the game is more than just another friendly. It is a chance to test themselves against one of Europe’s elite sides and, perhaps more importantly, to show progress after that heavy defeat. 

Chelle has been building a squad that can compete with top teams, and having Iwobi and Chukwueze back in camp strengthens both creativity and attacking threat.

Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago
Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago

Iwobi’s presence is especially important after he missed the Poland clash, while Chukwueze adds another direct, unpredictable option on the flank. 

Their arrival also comes at a good time for the coach, who is still shaping his best combinations ahead of future qualifiers and tournaments.

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Samuel Chukwueze || Imago
Samuel Chukwueze || Imago

Meanwhile, another player who has reported to camp is Genk’s rising star, Christian Akpan, 21, who has earned his maiden call to the senior national team. 

Akpan, who is a left back, could be the next full back to make his debut and get the chance to impress after Abdullahi Bewene against Poland in Warsaw. 

Also, Pulse Sports confirms that Pisa striker Rafiu Durosinmi has been excused from camp for personal reasons, but Nigeria will still head into the Portugal game with renewed belief and a point to prove. 

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With the memory of that 4-0 loss still fresh, the Super Eagles now have a chance to show they are closing the gap on a world-class opponent. 

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Alex Iwobi Samuel Chukwueze Cristiano Ronaldo Nigeria World Cup International Friendlies Portugal
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