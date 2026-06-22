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Scaloni defends Argentina's style, calls Ancelotti's comments a "compliment"

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:49 - 22 June 2026
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Scaloni defends Argentina's style || Imago
Scaloni defends Argentina's style || Imago
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has dismissed any notion of a rift with Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, interpreting the Italian's remarks about his team's intensity as praise for their tactical intelligence.
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Scaloni’s team began their World Cup defence in style, defeating Algeria 3-0 in the opening game.

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Lionel Messi took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring his first World Cup hat-trick and matching Miroslav Klose's 16 goals record.

Argentina's immediate focus is on their upcoming clash with Austria, with both teams level on three points in Group J. A win would likely secure the top spot for the South American giants.

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Scaloni responds to Ancelotti

Speaking ahead of a crucial World Cup group stage match against Austria, Scaloni addressed Ancelotti's recent observation that the reigning world champions "don't play high-intensity football". 

Rather than taking offence, the Argentine coach chose to defuse the situation, suggesting the comments were lost in translation.

Carlo Ancelotti || Imago
Carlo Ancelotti || Imago

"I take it in a good way. He spoke highly of us, he didn't speak badly," Scaloni stated during a press conference in Dallas

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"I understood well what he said. Since he spoke a mix of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, perhaps it wasn't entirely clear. I understood it as a compliment and not a criticism. I'm very sure of that."

Scaloni elaborated on his team's philosophy, questioning the modern game's fixation on relentless high-pressing. 

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni | Imago
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni | Imago

He argued that tactical discipline and smart transitions are often more effective than sheer physical effort, a strategy he believes is common among top international sides.

"You have to see what is understood by intensity," Scaloni explained. "When you don't have the ball, you have to try to ensure they don't hurt you. 

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“There aren't many who press you high and man-to-man. Teams become strong in the middle of the pitch, and that's where the game is being defined."

He added, "Whether you win with three forwards or defend with three or five at the back, the reaction when losing the ball is what matters."

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