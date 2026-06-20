Algeria file complaint to FIFA over Messi’s tackle in World Cup opener

The Algerian Football Federation has officially lodged a complaint with FIFA regarding key refereeing decisions during their 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup group stage.

The controversy surrounding the match contrasts sharply with a landmark achievement for Lionel Messi.

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The Argentine captain celebrated his 200th international appearance by scoring a hat-trick, a feat that also saw him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record of 16 goals.

Despite the disciplinary drama, Messi's clinical performance was decisive in securing the three points for the reigning champions.

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Messi and Mac Allister’s challenge reported to FIFA

Algerian officials have taken issue with several calls made by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak during the Group J clash in Kansas City.

A report from The Athletic confirms that the complaint highlights a specific 30th-minute challenge where Messi caught defender Aissa Mandi with raised studs.

The federation also pointed to a separate incident involving Mac Allister, who they allege struck Ibrahim Maza with an elbow but faced no disciplinary action.

Lionel Messi against Algeria || imago

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While FIFA has not yet issued a public statement on the matter, Algeria's coaching staff expressed their discontent with the officiating.

"It’s pointless commenting on hypothetical situations," said head coach Vladimir Petkovic, "but everyone saw it, including me."

An anonymous source cited by The Athletic stated that the federation feels its players were not adequately protected during the physical encounters, which went unpunished by the referee.