2026 FIFA World Cup: What South Africa need to qualify from Group A

Group A of the 2026 World Cup is already providing plenty of drama, with all four teams having completed their second matches ahead of the other groups.

Co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, the Czech Republic, and South Africa have all played twice, and the path to the knockout stages is becoming clearer.

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Mexico have already secured their spot in the next round with two consecutive victories. However, the race for the second automatic qualification spot is wide open, and a third-place finish could still be enough to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Currently, South Korea holds second place with three points, while the Czech Republic and South Africa are tied on one point each.

This leaves Bafana Bafana facing the possibility of another early exit, having been eliminated at the group stage in all three of their previous World Cup appearances.

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South Africa's path to the knockout stage

South Africa have a history of group-stage heartbreak, including their 2010 campaign on home soil where they were knocked out despite earning four points. This time, that same points tally might be enough to see them through.

Hugo Broos's side started with a 2-0 loss to Mexico before a crucial 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic left them at the bottom of the group on goal difference.

To secure second place and automatic qualification, Bafana Bafana must defeat South Korea in their final match, provided the Czech Republic does not beat Mexico.

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If both South Africa and the Czech Republic win their final games, second place will be decided by head-to-head, goal difference and other tiebreakers.

Even if they finish third with four points, South Africa would remain in a strong position to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

South Africa players against Mexico || Imago

Czech Republic's uphill battle

The Czech Republic is in a similar predicament to South Africa. After a 2-1 opening defeat to South Korea and a draw with Bafana Bafana, Miroslav Koubek’s team must win against group leaders Mexico to have any chance of advancing.

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However, a victory over Mexico doesn't guarantee a top-two finish. Their fate also hinges on the outcome of the South Korea against South Africa match.

If the Czechs win and South Korea also wins, the Czech Republic will finish third and have to hope their record is good enough to progress.

Czech Republic players celebrating || imago

South Korea's qualification scenarios

While South Korea cannot top the group due to their head-to-head loss against Mexico, they control their own destiny for second place.

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A win against South Africa will secure automatic qualification for Hong Myung-bo's team, irrespective of the other result.

South Korea players celebrating || Imago

A draw could also be sufficient, as long as the Czech Republic fails to beat Mexico.

Conversely, a loss combined with a Czech victory would see South Korea finish last in the group, eliminating them from the tournament entirely.

Mexico already through as group winners

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Mexico has comfortably secured first place in Group A, regardless of the outcome of their final match against the Czech Republic.

The co-host stole a narrow victory over South Korea in their second Group A clash, going six points ahead at the top of the standings.

Mexico players celebrating || imago

With their spot in the knockout rounds confirmed, El Tri has the luxury of rotating their squad for their last group fixture.

A win in their third game against Czech Republic will see them claim a total of nine points in their group.

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