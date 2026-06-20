Casemiro to join Di Maria, Dybala as players to have been teammates with both Ronaldo and Messi

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is reportedly set to join Inter Miami this summer after leaving Manchester United

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is on the verge of completing a sensational transfer to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano.

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The high-profile move will instantly place the veteran midfielder into one of the most exclusive clubs in modern football history.

Casemiro Reaches Final MLS Transfer Agreement

The thirty-four-year-old defensive specialist has reached a complete verbal agreement to join the American club after leaving Manchester United, with the main formal procedures already completed.

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Casemiro actively expressed his desire to continue his illustrious career alongside Lionel Messi, choosing to swap European football for a brand new chapter in the United States.

The veteran general is currently representing the Brazilian national team at the 2026 World Cup while his future club gets ready to add his extensive international experience to their squad.

The deal now only awaits the final signing of contracts and the official club announcement before he can officially make the transition.

Casemiro Set to Join Elite Group

Once the expected transfer is confirmed, Casemiro will join a very small circle of players who have shared a locker room with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

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Having previously won numerous major trophies alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Manchester United, the Brazilian star will now link up with Messi in South Florida.

This incredible milestone puts him on a rare list of football luminaries who have famously played with both generation-defining icons.