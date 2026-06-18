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2026 FIFA World Cup: South Africa keep qualifying hopes alive following draw against Czech

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:12 - 18 June 2026
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South Africa keep qualifying hopes alive
South Africa secured their first point in the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a draw against the Czech Republic.
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Following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their Group A opener, Bafana Bafana entered this match in a precarious position, with their hopes of qualification facing a significant threat.

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Czech, on the other hand, also lost their opening game 2-1 against South Korea and needed a response in their next game.

However, with both countries facing each other in their second game, they were only able to settle for a 1-1 draw.

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As it happened

Miroslav Koubek made five changes to his Czech Republic starting team that lost to South Korea last week.

On the other hand, Hugo Broos made three changes for South Africa, with Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane suspended after their red cards in the defeat by Mexico.

Just six minutes into the game, South Africa's defence line collapsed, with Michal Sadilek giving the Czech Republic the lead from a cutback that came towards his path.

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Czech Republic vs South Africa || Imago
Czech Republic vs South Africa || Imago

Bafana Bafana tried to find the equaliser but could not find the back of the net heading into the halftime break, despite having some half-chances.

In the second half, South Africa got more of the ball and piled pressure on the Czech Republic’s defence.

South Africa score a late equaliser || Imago
South Africa score a late equaliser || Imago

However, Bafana Bafana eventually found their leveller in the 83rd minute. Teboho Mokoena successfully converted a penalty awarded after Pavel Sulc was penalised for a handball.

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Both teams went all out for the winning goal in injury time but were unable to find the net, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Following the draw, South Africa earned their first point, scored their first goal and kept their qualifying hopes alive at the 2026 World Cup.

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