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Brazil vs Morocco DIVIDES Africans as 2026 World Cup clash sparks fresh AFCON 2025 backlash

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:47 - 13 June 2026
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Brazil vs Morocco DIVIDES Africans as 2026 World Cup clash sparks fresh AFCON 2025 backlash
Brazil vs Morocco DIVIDES Africans as 2026 World Cup clash sparks fresh AFCON 2025 backlash
African fans are split ahead of Brazil vs Morocco, with many still angry over AFCON 2025’s towel incident while South Africans openly back the Atlas Lions.
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The buildup to Brazil vs Morocco has taken another dramatic turn, with African fans now divided over whether to support the Atlas Lions, and the old anger from AFCON 2025 refusing to go away.

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What started as playful World Cup banter has quickly turned into a fresh wave of continental debate.

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Brazil vs Morocco divides Africans

For many fans across Africa, Morocco’s presence in the tournament still carries the weight of the controversial towel incident and the chaos that surrounded AFCON 2025, and they are not ready to let it go.

That frustration was clear in the reactions online. One fan wrote, “Morocco how far, We haven’t forgotten our Towel Gate oo,” a comment that captured the lingering bitterness from the earlier controversy.

Another added, “Us as South Africans will be supporting Morocco,” while a third said even more bluntly, “South Africa will be supporting Morocco count us out on this African nonsense.”

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That split has given Brazil vs Morocco an extra layer of tension and intrigue. While some African supporters are rallying behind the Atlas Lions in the spirit of continental solidarity, others are openly refusing to forget the events that left a sour taste in their mouths.

The result is a World Cup fixture that now feels like part football, part memory, part revenge.

On the pitch, the game still has all the ingredients of a blockbuster. Brazil arrive with their usual elite talent and tournament pedigree, while Morocco remain one of Africa’s most respected sides after their historic run at the last World Cup.

Brazil forward Endrick | IMAGO
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But off the pitch, the conversation is now being driven by emotion just as much as tactics.

For South Africans in particular, the support for Morocco is surprising to some and obvious to others, especially after the backlash that followed their own World Cup opener.

Carlo Ancelotti and Estevao of the Brazil national team during the second day of training ahead of the World Cup 2026 qualifier against Paraguay || Image credit: Imago

For the rest of Africa, the debate is more complicated. Some still see Morocco as a team worth backing, while others believe the towel saga and AFCON 2025 fallout have damaged that goodwill beyond repair.

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Either way, the matchup has become bigger than a simple Group C fixture. It is now a reflection of how strongly football memory still shapes African support at major tournaments.

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