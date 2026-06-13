“We call you towel thieves of Africa” — Hakimi brutally roasted after claiming Morocco are the ‘Brazilians of Africa’

The Morocco captain and reigning CAF Player of the Year sparked fierce debate online after declaring that the Atlas Lions are known as the “Brazilians of Africa".

Achraf Hakimi has found himself at the center of a social media storm after boldly claiming that Morocco are regarded as the “Brazilians of Africa.”

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The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender reportedly made the remark while speaking ahead of Morocco’s highly anticipated World Cup clash against Brazil, suggesting that the Atlas Lions carry a similar footballing identity and prestige within Africa.

“We know the opponent we are facing tomorrow, we know their quality and the players they have. But we also have quality,” the reigning African player of the Year said.

Achraf Hakimi won the 2025 CAF POTY

“People call us the ‘Brazil of Africa’ and we have players with great abilities.”

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Internet reacts to Hakimi's quote ahead of Brazil showdown in World Cup opener

Moroccan national team | IMAGO

Moroccan national team | IMAGO

The comment did not go down well with many supporters across the continent. Instead, it triggered a wave of mockery, disbelief and criticism, with fans questioning who exactly refers to Morocco by the famous nickname.

One of the most widely shared reactions simply read: “HE IS A LIAR‼️”

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HE IS A LIAR ‼️ https://t.co/N7vgrrE8S5 — Oku (@oku_yungx) June 12, 2026

Another user responded: “I’ve lived half my life on the continent and I’ve NEVER heard anyone say that.”

J’ai vécu la moitié de ma vie sur le continent et je n’ai JAMAIS entendu quelqu’un dire ça. https://t.co/qslDhVG463 — Samuel Vaslin (@VaslinSamuel) June 12, 2026

Others were equally dismissive. “This is my first time hearing this”

This is my first time hearing this https://t.co/MlVoQZVHfX — G (@Gideoomatic) June 12, 2026

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Another fan wrote: “See e mouth, Brazil ko, Brazil ni.”

But it was one particular response that gained significant traction online.

Referring to one of the most controversial moments of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a user wrote on X as translated from Arabic: "Liar, no one said that about you 😂 We call you the towel thieves."

كداب والله ما حد قال عليكوا كده 😂

بنقول عليكم حرامية المناشف https://t.co/PUgu6DKXl8 — Mr Keeper (@M1Keeper) June 12, 2026

En Afrique on vous appelle les VOLEURS DE SERVIETTE pic.twitter.com/G1YB98vlF3 — Brahim Couscous 1976 😎 (@Haterr221) June 12, 2026

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The remark was a reference to Morocco’s infamous confrontation with Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the dramatic AFCON semi-final penalty shootout between both nations.

As tensions rose during the shootout, Moroccan players and staff were accused by critics of attempting psychological games involving Nwabali’s towels and preparation materials, an incident that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament.

A Morocco steward took Stanley Nwabali towel during game🤦😳💔 Why are they even acting like this? pic.twitter.com/zG5uxWCyFf — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) January 19, 2026

The controversy never fully disappeared. In fact, it became even more sensitive months later when the AFCON final itself became the subject of unprecedented debate as the towel drama seemingly repeated itself again.

See the moment Moroccan officials tried to take away Mendy’s towel during the Senegal vs Morocco game—just like they did to Nwabali in the semifinal against Nigeria—but Senegal’s second-choice goalkeeper didn’t allow it 😲😳 pic.twitter.com/XiiyuNvtKM — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) January 18, 2026

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Not good enough from Morocco . Hakimi trying to throw away Mendy's towel during the game. They did it to Nwabali as well against Nigeria. Senegal knew about their antics. pic.twitter.com/QiiH9jDYpz — Oluwaseun 🇳🇬 (@MobyChe) January 19, 2026

Although Senegal initially emerged victorious on the pitch, CAF later overturned the result following a successful appeal from Morocco and awarded the title to the North Africans via a 3-0 forfeit ruling.

The decision sparked outrage across large sections of African football and remains one of the most divisive topics in recent continental football history.

As a result, many fans still view Morocco through the lens of those controversies, which explains why Hakimi’s latest comments immediately reopened old wounds online.

What next for Morocco

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Morocco and Brazil clash in a blockbuster Group C opener at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday, June 13.