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'We are ready' – Morocco captain Hakimi sends strong warning to Brazil

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:46 - 13 June 2026
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Achraf Hakimi believed Morocco can compete with any team in the tournament ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup encounter.
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Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has declared that the Atlas Lions are fully prepared for their blockbuster World Cup clash against the Brazilian national football team, insisting his side possesses the quality and confidence needed to compete with the tournament heavyweights.

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Achraf Hakimi leads the Moroccan defence.
Achraf Hakimi leads the Moroccan defence.

The North Africans head into the contest carrying the momentum of their historic run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

Speaking alongside head coach Mohamed Ouahbi during the pre-match press conference, Hakimi stressed that Morocco's focus remains firmly on delivering a strong performance against one of football's most decorated nations.

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Hakimi says Morocco deserved some respect

Hakimi, one of Morocco's most influential players, admitted that Brazil's attacking quality commands respect, particularly the threat posed by Vinícius Júnior.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender, who has faced the Real Madrid star on numerous occasions, said stopping Brazil will require a collective effort.

He said, "Everyone knows the Brazilian national team. We know Vinicius' qualities. I've played against him many times and he's a great player.

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"To defend against Vinicius and the other Brazilian players, who are all top-level, you have to defend as a team, with clear ideas."

Hakimi also highlighted Morocco's own strengths, rejecting any suggestion that his side should approach the match as underdogs.

He added, "We know Brazil, its history and the quality of its players. But we also have quality. In Africa, they call us the Brazilians of Africa. We are talented players and we have our strengths."

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The defender expressed confidence that both he and his teammates are ready for the challenge.

"I think the team is ready. Personally, I feel ready, and I have the confidence needed to play a great match and deliver a great performance."

While Morocco's remarkable achievement in Qatar continues to inspire supporters, Hakimi insisted the squad is concentrating solely on the immediate task ahead.

"We are completely focused on the first match. We want to start in the best possible way. Then we will think match by match, trying to go as far as possible and do better than at the last World Cup," he added.

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