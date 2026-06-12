‘This wasn't about tactics’ - Super Eagles legend Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss

Former Nigerian captain and coach Sunday Oliseh believes South Africa's disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a result of immense pressure rather than a lack of ability.

Bafana Bafana fell 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico in a dramatic opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

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In front of a vibrant crowd of over 80,000, the Group A encounter quickly became one of the most eventful curtain-raisers in the tournament's history.

Statistics underscored Mexico's superiority, as they commanded 61% of possession and registered 16 shots to South Africa's three.

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Oliseh speaks on South Africa’s loss

Following the lopsided scoreline and disciplinary issues, Sunday Oliseh argued that the occasion itself overwhelmed Hugo Broos's squad.

"Finally, the World Cup is here," Oliseh stated in a post-match analysis. "80,000 fans at the Azteca, a beautiful opening ceremony, and we all expected a romantic replay of 2010 in South Africa. But what we actually witnessed was absolute psychological warfare."

Ex-Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh

"Mexico won 2-0, but this wasn't about tactics. It was about pure pressure. South Africa didn't lose because they are a poor side. Believe me. They lost because the stage seemed to be simply too big for them."

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"I was thinking the host nation pressure would break Mexico," he added. "Instead, that massive crowd took the pressure away from them and seemed to dump it all on Bafana Bafana, forcing them into two red cards and a total meltdown."

South African player sent off || imago

The two dismissals put South Africa in the history books for the wrong reasons, making them only the second team to receive two red cards in a World Cup opener.