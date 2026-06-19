2026 FIFA World Cup: South Africa handed qualification boost with Mexico's result against Korea

Co-host Mexico became the first country to qualify for the knockout rounds after beating South Korea.

Luis Romo's 50th-minute strike was enough to help Mexico beat South Korea and win Group A, effectively becoming the first country to advance into the round of 16 with a game to spare.

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Romo's goal was the difference-maker in a game during which both teams squandered gilt-edge opportunities. The result proved adequate for El Tri, especially after South Africa and Czechia played out a draw earlier.

The battle for second place is now underway. With the defeat to Mexico, South Korea remain on three points. They face Bafana Bafana in the final matchday, and victory for South Africa would be enough to help them edge the Taegeuk Warriors in the standings.

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Key match details

The opening 45 minutes saw a tactical stalemate between the two group leaders. El Tri, buoyed by the home crowd, managed to control possession and pressed high, with Julián Quiñones pulling the strings.

The South Korean side, however, were well organised. They absorbed the pressure and looked to counter through their talisman, Son Heung-min, and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in. Despite a few half-chances, neither side could break the deadlock before the interval.

The breakthrough arrived shortly after the restart, electrifying the Guadalajara crowd. Mexican midfielder Luis Romo, who was started the game after being unused against South Africa, justified his selection.

Romo capitalised on a well-worked attacking sequence, which saw the ball fortuitously deflect into his path, and fired past South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

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The goal survived a brief VAR review and was officially awarded, giving the hosts a precious 1-0 lead. Following the goal, South Korea desperately attempted to respond, prompting their manager to make swift changes.

In a surprising move, captain Son Heung-min was substituted in the 56th minute, replaced by Oh Hyeon-gyu, while Hwang Hee-chan also entered the fray in place of Lee Jae-sung.

Despite the fresh legs, South Korea's attack struggled to penetrate a resolute Mexican defensive line backed by goalkeeper Raúl Rangel, who put in an assured performance to secure the clean sheet.

Both managers turned to their benches repeatedly in the final 20 minutes, with Mexico bringing on the likes of Israel Reyes, Santiago Giménez, and César Huerta to successfully manage the game to its conclusion.

What this means for Group A

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With this massive 1-0 victory, Mexico move to a perfect six points from two matches, placing them at the summit of Group A.

For South Korea, the defeat is a setback but far from a disaster. Following their 2-1 opening victory over Czechia, they remain on three points.