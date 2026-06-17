World Cup
‘Messi is a madman’ - Haaland shocked at Argentine legend’s hat-trick performance
Argentina’s talisman Messi orchestrated yet another masterclass during their World Cup opening game, netting a brilliant hat-trick to clinch a clinical 3-0 win for the defending titleholders.
By netting three goals against Algeria, Messi brought his overall World Cup career goals total to 16.
This achievement allowed him to equal the long-standing record held by Miroslav Klose while simultaneously setting several new milestones.
Haaland reacts to Messi’s hat-trick
The performance drew high praise from fellow goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland, who reacted on social media.
🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman”. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NyKUB1vIw6— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026
"Messi is a madman," the striker reportedly posted on Snapchat, reacting to the Argentine's latest display of brilliance.
The Argentine captain enjoyed a historic night in Kansas City, reaching multiple career milestones as his side began their campaign.
During the match, Messi became the first footballer in history to participate in six different World Cup tournaments.
The fixture also marked his 200th international cap for Argentina legend, and also made him the youngest and oldest goalscorer in Argentina’s history.
Argentina and Messi are set to resume their 2026 World Cup journey this coming Monday in a match against Austria.