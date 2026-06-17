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'I love playing football’ - Messi reaffirms passion for the game after hat-trick against Algeria

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:33 - 17 June 2026
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Messi reaffirms passion for the game
Lionel Messi delivered a masterful performance against Algeria, scoring his first-ever World Cup hat-trick at the age of 38 and proving that even in the twilight of his career, he remains a dominant force in world football.
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The Argentine captain, playing in his first World Cup since leading his nation to glory in Qatar four years prior, was the architect of his team's 3-0 victory over Algeria.

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Far from being burdened by the pressure of defending the title, Messi appeared inspired, leading Argentina's attack with precision and flair. 

His performance served as a clear statement of intent, demonstrating that he is still the driving force behind his team's ambition to retain the World Cup trophy.

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Messi speaks on his passion for football

Messi, in a post-match interview, the Argentine icon expressed his gratitude for the incredible support from the fans who filled the stadium for their opening game.

"I thank the fans because they have proven once again that Argentina is an exceptional case," he said. "They’ve filled the stadium again, I don’t know if there were 80,000 spectators or more."

Despite having won nearly every major honour in the sport, Messi affirmed that his passion for the game remains as strong as ever.

Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria || imago
Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria || imago
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"I love playing football; it has been my passion since I was a little kid," he concluded. "When I'm in good form, I give everything I have on the field."

With his remarkable hat-trick, Messi not only secured the win but also etched his name further into the history books. 

He now stands alongside German legend Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 goals. 

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