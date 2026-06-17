World Cup
2026 FIFA Word Cup: More dribbles than Okocha- all stat records Messi broke after win against Algeria
As Argentina began their campaign to defend the title they won in 2022, the Inter Miami talisman took centre stage in what is anticipated to be his final appearance on the world stage.
Messi guided La Albiceleste to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match, punctuated by a masterful hat trick.
Following Messi’s masterclass performance, Pulse Sports takes a look at the Argentine’s all-time record stats.
Messi’s stat record
Sofascore reveals that Messi's exploits at the 2026 tournament have rewritten the record books for the first time since 1966:
🥇 | Indescribable— Sofascore Football (@Sofascore) June 17, 2026
Lionel Messi at the #FIFAWorldCup since 1966:
• Joint-most goals (16)
• Joint-most assists (8)
• Most goal involvements (24)
• Most goals from outside the box (6)
• Most big chances created (16)
• Most key passes (77)
• Most successful dribbles (112)… pic.twitter.com/rdR9LWce6v
Most total goal involvements
Since 1966, no player in the history of the game has scored and provided more assists than Messi at the World Cup (24).
The Argentine wizard has scored 16 goals, matching Miroslav Klose’s all-time record and has also provided the most assists (8) at the World Cup.
Most successful dribbles
Messi, who is known for his trickery with the ball, has dominated the most successful dribble stat for a long time now.
The Argentine legend has now made a record (112) of successful dribbles, the most recorded in the history of the World Cup.
Most key passes delivered
The holder of eight Ballon d’Or awards, celebrated for his exceptional vision on the pitch, has long been the dominant figure in the category of most key passes delivered.
The attacker made two key passes during the game against Algeria and has now had the most key passes delivered (77) in World Cup history.
Most big chances created
Messi, who is known for creating chances in games, has dominated the stat for the most big chances created in World Cup history.
The little wizard has created 16 big chances, the most at the World Cup since he made his debut in 2006.
Most goals scored from outside the penalty area
The Argentine maestro has also perfected the art of long-range finishing, establishing it as one of his signature skills.
By netting his fifth career goal from distance, the Inter Miami forward has now equalled Rivellino's historic record for the most goals scored from outside the penalty area since 1966.