World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup - All the records Messi broke in Argentina's win over Algeria
Following the end of their dry spell with Messi, Argentina entered the summer tournament aiming to defend their 2022 World Cup crown.
In what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance, the Inter Miami star dominated the match against Algeria, shattering multiple records in a masterful display.
Messi spearheaded Argentina's 3-0 rout of the African nation in their tournament opener, seizing control of the contest with a stunning hat trick.
Top 7 records broken by Messi
Following Messi’s performance, Pulse Sports take a look at several records the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner broke on the night.
Most World Cup appearances
During the match against Algeria, Messi reached his 200th cap for Argentina and marked his participation in a record-breaking sixth World Cup tournament.
According to OptaJoe, "In what is his 200th senior appearance for Argentina, Lionel Messi becomes the first-ever man to play in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.”
200 - In what is his 200th senior appearance for Argentina, Lionel Messi becomes the first ever man to play in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2026
Icon. pic.twitter.com/L2KamlBZYA
This milestone elevates him above all other elite players, who have competed on the global stage at the World Cup.
Most goals from outside the box
One of Messi’s specialities is his goal scoring, and the Argentine has mastered the act of scoring from outside the box.
According to OptaJoe, “Lionel Messi has scored five goals from outside the box in his FIFA World Cup career, equalling the most of any player since 1966 (Rivellino).”
The Inter Miami star matched Rivellino’s record for the most goals (5) scored from outside the box since 1966.
Oldest player to score multiple goals
Even at 38, Messi shows no signs of decline as he maintains his elite level of play for the Argentine national team.
The forward continues to score at a remarkable rate and has set a new record, surpassing Cameroon legend Roger Milla.
According to OptaJoe, “At 38 years and 357 days old, Lionel Messi is the oldest player to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match, surpassing Roger Milla (38y 34d) in 1990.”
2 - At 38 years, 357 days old, Lionel Messi is the oldest player to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match, surpassing Roger Milla (38y 34d) in 1990.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2026
Eternal. pic.twitter.com/45K7TFiBu9
Messi equals Klose’s record
Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Messi (13) was three goals behind Miroslav Klose, who had scored 16 career goals at the summer tournament.
However, following the Argentine’s remarkable hat-trick against Algeria, he has closed the gap on the record in just his first game.
According to OptaJoe, “Lionel Messi scores his hat-trick against Algeria and equals Miroslav Klose as the player with the most goals in World Cups.”
Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's record was broken and surpassed by Messi after his hat-trick against Algeria.
The little magician became the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the World Cup, beating Ronaldo’s 2018 record.
According to OptaAnalyst, “Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo (33y, 130d) as the oldest hat-trick scorer in FIFA World Cup history.”
Another record broken for Lionel Messi (and stolen from Cristiano Ronaldo, too). pic.twitter.com/BL5zeuIz77— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 17, 2026
Oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentine history
Lionel Messi became the oldest player from Argentina to find the net at a FIFA World Cup after his hat-trick against Algeria.
By achieving this feat, the forward, who debuted as an 18-year-old goalscorer in 2006, now holds the unique record of being both the youngest and the oldest player to score for Argentina in the tournament's history.
According to Fabrizio on X, “Leo Messi became the oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentina’s history at the World Cup.”
Messi surpasses Ronaldo’s World Cup goals
The GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi seems to have ended following the Argentine legend’s remarkable hat-trick against Algeria.
Since turning 30, Lionel Messi has scored more World Cup goals than Cristiano Ronaldo has managed in his entire career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/39dFvYlYAC— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 17, 2026
Messi’s hat-trick has placed him over Ronaldo, having scored more World Cup goals than the Portuguese legend since turning 30.
According to CBS Sports, “Since turning 30, Lionel Messi has scored more World Cup goals than Cristiano Ronaldo has managed in his entire career.”