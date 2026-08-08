9-time French champions target move for Egyptian World Cup star who tormented Messi's Argentina

The Egyptian star had a breakout performance at the World Cup, putting him in the transfer market shopp window

Olympique de Marseille are reportedly monitoring Egypt winger Haissem Hassan after his impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup caught the attention of several clubs across Europe.

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The 23-year-old emerged as one of Egypt's breakout stars during the tournament, with his displays attracting interest as clubs look to strengthen their squads before the summer transfer window closes.

Marseille keeping tabs on Hassan

According to L'Équipe, Marseille are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Hassan as they assess potential attacking reinforcements.

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The French club are yet to make their first signing of the summer, with the new hierarchy instead prioritising player sales and the need to create financial room for additions.

Gerónimo Rulli and Facundo Medina are reportedly among those nearing departures from the Vélodrome, while head coach Bruno Génésio has acknowledged that he wants reinforcements once the club's financial situation allows them to make moves.

Hassan could therefore become an attractive option for the nine-time French champions as they look to add more creativity and attacking depth. The winger is currently contracted to Real Oviedo until 2027, meaning Marseille would have to negotiate a transfer with the Spanish club if they decide to step up their interest.

Egyptian star attracted attention at World Cup

Hassan's emergence at the World Cup has significantly raised his profile. The Marseille-born attacker was one of Egypt's standout performers during their campaign and played a role in their impressive run, which included a memorable encounter with Argentina and Lionel Messi.

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His performances against the world champions showcased the winger's pace, direct running and ability to cause problems for high-level opposition, making him an increasingly appealing option for clubs searching for an explosive wide player.

Marseille could face competition for his signature, particularly with uncertainty surrounding their own attacking department. Igor Paixão has attracted interest from Leeds United, while Amine Gouiri is reportedly wanted by Serie A side Como.

With both players potentially on their way out, Marseille could soon have a greater need for another attacking option. For Hassan, a move to one of France's biggest clubs would represent another major step in his career after his breakthrough World Cup campaign.