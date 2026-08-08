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Ex-Man United star warns Michael Carrick about biggest danger of Red Devils job

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:53 - 08 August 2026
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A former Manchester United star has warned Michael Carrick about a potential pitfall of the Manchester United job.
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Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has delivered a stark warning to newly appointed permanent head coach Michael Carrick, insisting that delivering major silverware at Old Trafford is a non-negotiable requirement.

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​The English tactician is currently preparing to lead the Red Devils into his first full season in charge following a successful interim spell, but Sharpe warns him that credit may soon run out.

After signing a two-year permanent contract earlier this summer, Carrick is now fully responsible for navigating the unrelenting pressure cooker of a club desperate to reclaim its elite status.  

The pressure Carrick is set to face 

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​Carrick's appointment follows an effective rescue mission. Following Ruben Amorim's dismissal in January 2026, the former midfielder took the reins and engineered a remarkable turnaround, securing 12 victories in 17 matches to drag the Red Devils up to a third-place finish and confirm their return to the UEFA Champions League.

​However, Sharpe insists that simply qualifying for Europe will not appease the hierarchy or the fanbase now that Carrick is the permanent man in charge. 

​“Absolutely. He's at one of the biggest, if not the biggest clubs in the world, so if you're not winning things at the end of every season, then there's definitely questions asked and pressure to be mounted," Sharpe noted, per Goal. 

Michael Carrick || Imago
Michael Carrick || Imago

​“I think he'll be expecting to win something. I think the fans will. I think the board will. There's no hiding it. You have to win everything and win something every year. That just goes with the territory.”

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​Both Sharpe and Carrick intimately understand the standards required in Manchester, having built decorated playing careers under Ferguson's demanding regime.

​As Carrick finalises his squad preparations for the new season, he will be attempting to replicate his formidable on-pitch legacy from the technical area.

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