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'A great honour' — Messi opens up on surpassing Ronaldo after World Cup hat-trick

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:49 - 17 June 2026
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Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria || imago
Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria || imago
Lionel Messi broke multiple records as Argentina smashed Algeria 3-0 to begin their World Cup title defence with a bang.
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Messi ran the show, scoring a hat-trick to take him joint level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, surpassing Ronaldo Nazário’s 15 goals in the process.

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After the game, the soon-to-be 39-year-old reflected humbly on the milestone.

Messi reacts to surpassing Ronaldo

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“It is a great honour to be able to compete with all these greats, including Ronaldo Nazario, among the players I have watched,” he said.

“He was one of the greatest players of all time.”

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a trademark long-range strike, added a second shortly after the hour mark, and completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick in the 76th minute.

Argentina's legendary captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO
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The masterclass not only powered Argentina to a commanding victory but also saw him become the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, surpassing great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Messi in this kind of form, Argentina look formidable in their quest for back-to-back titles, with their talismanic figure, aiming to end the competition as undoubtedly the greatest footballer of all time.

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