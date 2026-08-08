Arokodare: Ex-Barcelona star reveals key asset Super Eagles star will use to dominate Eredivisie

Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare has been tipped to succeed at Ajax by the former Barcelona defender

Former Barcelona star and Ajax legend Ronald de Boer has identified pace as one of Tolu Arokodare's biggest weapons as the Nigerian striker prepares to make his mark in the Eredivisie.

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Arokodare recently joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers after falling out of favour at the Premier League club. The Nigeria international has already given supporters a glimpse of what he can offer, scoring on his unofficial debut in Ajax's 3-1 pre-season victory over FC Volendam.

De Boer highlights Arokodare's pace

With Arokodare yet to make his competitive debut for Ajax, Ronald de Boer believes the striker's physical attributes could make him a valuable weapon for the Dutch giants, particularly when they look to attack quickly.

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"Tolu has speed, so you can also use him on the counter-attack. His technique is pretty good, from what I've heard," De Boer said on Ziggo Sports, via Voetbal Primeur.

The former Netherlands international also pointed to Arokodare's physicality and technical ability, qualities that could give Ajax another dimension in attack.

At 6ft 6in, Arokodare offers an imposing presence in the final third, while his pace could allow him to exploit spaces behind opposition defences.

Super Eagles striker waits for competitive debut

Arokodare was an unused substitute as Ajax defeated Irish side Shelbourne FC 3-1 in their UEFA Conference League clash on Thursday.

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Before the match, however, the Nigerian caught attention for a different reason after he spent several minutes alone on the centre circle at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, appearing to pray before heading back inside.

"Did you see him before the match? Tolu was standing on the centre circle praying, I think for five or ten minutes. He was standing there all alone. Then he went inside. So that will be fine tonight, I think," De Boer said.

Ajax eventually secured victory through goals from Mika Godts, Owen Wijndal and Kasper Dolberg, with Daniel Kelly scoring a late consolation for Shelbourne.