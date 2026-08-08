Argentina FA president reveals who will decide Messi's international future

Lionel Messi played at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the age of 39, prompting retirement rumours

Argentina Football Association president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia has made it clear that Lionel Messi will have complete control over when he decides to retire from international football.

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Despite the Argentina captain turning 39 and suffering World Cup final heartbreak, Tapia believes the legendary forward still has plenty to enjoy after another remarkable tournament.

Argentina FA president reveals who will determine Messi's future

The title of Messi’s international future remains firmly in the hands of the player himself, according to Tapia.

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Speaking on Argentine television, the Argentina Football Association president stressed that nobody should pressure the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner into making a decision about his retirement.

“It’s a decision that is purely and personally his,” Tapia said, insisting that Messi should be allowed to continue enjoying his football before deciding what comes next.

Tapia pointed to the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s participation at the 2026 World Cup. After leading Argentina to glory in Qatar in 2022, there were doubts over whether he would return for another tournament. Messi eventually did, and his performances justified the decision.

“You have to let him keep enjoying playing football and after that he’ll make the decision he feels is the right one,” Tapia added.

Messi still producing at the highest level

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Messi turned 39 on June 24, yet age appeared to have little impact on his influence at the World Cup.

The Argentina captain scored eight goals and provided four assists during the tournament, playing a central role as La Albiceleste reached the final before losing 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Tapia was full of praise for the veteran forward, describing his World Cup as potentially the best of his career, saying, “It was a great World Cup from Leo,” he said, adding, “We enjoyed it a lot, and we’ve got to feel proud.”

Messi also broke Miroslav Klose’s previous World Cup scoring record of 16 goals, scoring 21 times before Kylian Mbappe overtook him with 22.

With Messi showing he can still compete at the highest level, Argentina appear in no hurry to close the door on his international career.

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