2026 FIFA World Cup Day 33 recap: Messi will always be the GOAT as Yamal clash is set after Argentina’s win over England

Lionel Messi will face Lamine Yamal for the first time after the Inter Miami star inspired Argentina to a comeback win over England in their 2026 World Cup semi-final.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reminded everyone why he would always be the greatest of all time after he helped Argentina to a 2-1 win over England in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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Argentina looked to be staring at defeat after Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute.

However, just as they have done in this tournament, late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned it around for La Albiceleste as they booked their spot in the final for the second consecutive time.

Messi magic inspires Argentina to victory

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It is difficult to put into words the brilliant things Messi is doing in this World Cup at the age of 39. Yes, he did not score in the win over England, but he was still super efficient.

Make no mistake, this was not a great game by Messi’s standards, but his impact on the Argentina team was still felt.

He was anonymous for most parts of the game, yet his decisions decided the game in Argentina’s favour. England looked to be in control when Gordon put them ahead in the 55th minute.

However, they lost that control after Thomas Tuchel decided to go defensive with his substitutions. That allowed Argentina to regain control, with Messi dictating play for the defending champions.

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Messi’s first real impact on the game came in the 85th minute after he set up Fernandez, who then fired home past Pickford for the equaliser after many times of trying.

With the momentum now on Argentina's side after the equaliser, Lionel Scaloni’s men pressed forward for the winner, which they got two minutes into added time.

However, it was all down to Messi’s genius, as he put in a cross with his right foot, which was then met by Martinez, who headed home past Pickford for the win.

It was indeed a richly deserved win for the defending champions, but it was all down to Messi’s genius, even though he was not at his best.

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We finally get Messi vs Yamal

Yes, they are at different stages of their careers, but it has always been fans' wish to see Messi vs Yamal before the Inter Miami star retires.

It was supposed to take place in March in Qatar, but the Finalissima clash was cancelled due to the unrest in the Middle East.

When the clash was cancelled, it looked like it was never going to happen. However, the football gods have answered fans' prayers, as it is not just happening, but it is happening on the biggest stage in football.

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It was written in the stars... 💫



Lamine Yamal takes on Lionel Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final 19 years after this photo of them both from a 2007 charity photoshoot 📸



Messi was 20, while Yamal was just a six-month-old baby! 🤯#FIFAWorldCup | #WorldCup | #Messi |… pic.twitter.com/wRQtALdyAu — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 15, 2026

It is the battle between the prodigy and the GOAT. Yamal is seen as the heir apparent to Messi, having inherited his number 10 shirt at Barcelona.

However, Messi, just as he has shown in this tournament, will want to sign off on a high by winning back-to-back World Cups.