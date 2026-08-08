‘Nigerian football needs to find its feet’ - Ex-Super Eagles captain wants NFF elections halted

Former Nigeria international has called for the temporary suspension of the NFF elections.

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami has called for the temporary suspension of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) elections, arguing that the country's football administration has failed to match the enormous talent and potential within Nigerian football.

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Segun Odegbami scored 23 times for Nigeria (Credit: Imago)

Odegbami made the call ahead of the forthcoming NFF elections, expressing concern over what he described as longstanding structural problems that have hindered the development of the country's football industry.

The 2026 NFF Executive Committee elections scheduled for September 27, 2026, in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The Elective Congress was postponed by one day from September 26 to accommodate the Super Eagles' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

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According to the former Green Eagles captain, problems within football administration have persisted for decades and have gradually become entrenched in the system.

“The reality is that football administration in the past two decades, in particular, has not matched or complimented the level of talent and possible achievements,” Odegbami said.

He argued that the growth of Nigerian football has been undermined by poor decisions dating back to the early 1990s.

“The growth of our football industry has been stunted by faulty decisions taken more in ignorance than by any malicious intentions since the early part of the 1990s,” he said.

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Odegbami believes those decisions have evolved into an established system that is now difficult to reform because the individuals who created or benefited from it remain part of the football administration structure.

“These have grown, sustained and become the norm in our football, a monster that now needs the creators of it to rid it of its venom. They won’t do it because they are also the beneficiaries of the faulty architecture!” he added.

Odegbami criticises NFF election process

The football legend also aimed at the manner in which NFF elections have traditionally been conducted, describing the process as a recurring source of controversy.

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“Elections into the board of the NFF have become a four-yearly ritual of crisis,” Odegbami said.

‘Football has failed to reach its full potential’ - Odegbami

The former Nigeria international said the shortcomings in administration have prevented football from becoming the economic and youth-development engine it could be.

Segun Odegbami || Credit: X

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He argued that Nigerian football has failed to fully exploit its potential to create opportunities for young people and contribute significantly to the country's economy.

He said, “All of these to the detriment of the country that loves its football with passion but can only look on helplessly as football continues to fail to achieve its full potential, fails to boost the country’s economy, and fails to empower the country’s gifted youths with the best opportunities that are available all over the world.”

Odegbami believes Nigerian football needs time to reassess its administrative structure and address longstanding problems.