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‘Can a tree make a forest? In his case, he can’ - Super Eagles legend settles Messi and Ronaldo GOAT debate

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:06 - 27 June 2026
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Super Eagles legend settles GOAT debate
Nigerian football icon Segun Odegbami has weighed in on the long-standing debate over football's Greatest of All Time (GOAT), unequivocally choosing Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Messi has continued to make history at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, further strengthening his claim to the GOAT title. 

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The 39-year-old captain opened Argentina's campaign with a sensational hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a single World Cup match.

Days later, he scored both goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in the men's tournament and securing Argentina's progression to the Round of 32. 

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Odegbami picks Messi

For nearly two decades, fans and players have debated the merits of the two superstars. Though Messi's 2022 World Cup win appeared to settle the debate for many, both legends have furthered their legacies late into their careers.

Segun Odegbami || Credit: X
Segun Odegbami || Credit: X

Despite the remarkable achievements of both athletes, the former Super Eagles captain believes Messi operates in a class of his own. 

In a column for the Vanguard, Odegbami expressed his profound admiration for the Argentine maestro.

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Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick || Imago
Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick || Imago

"Lionel Messi. Can a tree make a forest? In his case, he can," Odegbami wrote, before offering his highest praise. 

"Messi is a god! He is the only player in the world now who plays completely freely, without guidance and as economically as he chooses on the field."

Ronaldo scores record-breaking World Cup brace || imago
Ronaldo scores record-breaking World Cup brace || imago

Odegbami noted the unique challenge Messi presents to opponents and the reverence he commands from his own team. 

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"He walks and struts as he pleases, with an occasional sudden burst of dangerous speed... Planning to mark him has been a challenge for opposing managers. Messi is treated with reverence on the field by his team."

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‘Can a tree make a forest? In his case, he can’ - Super Eagles legend settles Messi and Ronaldo GOAT debate