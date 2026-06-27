World Cup
‘Can a tree make a forest? In his case, he can’ - Super Eagles legend settles Messi and Ronaldo GOAT debate
Messi has continued to make history at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, further strengthening his claim to the GOAT title.
The 39-year-old captain opened Argentina's campaign with a sensational hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a single World Cup match.
Days later, he scored both goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in the men's tournament and securing Argentina's progression to the Round of 32.
Odegbami picks Messi
For nearly two decades, fans and players have debated the merits of the two superstars. Though Messi's 2022 World Cup win appeared to settle the debate for many, both legends have furthered their legacies late into their careers.
Despite the remarkable achievements of both athletes, the former Super Eagles captain believes Messi operates in a class of his own.
In a column for the Vanguard, Odegbami expressed his profound admiration for the Argentine maestro.
"Lionel Messi. Can a tree make a forest? In his case, he can," Odegbami wrote, before offering his highest praise.
"Messi is a god! He is the only player in the world now who plays completely freely, without guidance and as economically as he chooses on the field."
Odegbami noted the unique challenge Messi presents to opponents and the reverence he commands from his own team.
"He walks and struts as he pleases, with an occasional sudden burst of dangerous speed... Planning to mark him has been a challenge for opposing managers. Messi is treated with reverence on the field by his team."