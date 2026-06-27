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Can Messi win another World Cup? Argentina's possible 'easy' path to the final

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:50 - 27 June 2026
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Lionel Messi has been the star of the 2026 World Cup so far, but can he lead Argentina to a successive triumph on the world's biggest stage?
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Argentina secured their spot in the Round of 32 as Group J winners, defeating Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0.

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Messi has been the star of the show, scoring all five of Argentina’s goals and breaking the all-time World Cup scoring record in the process.

Ahead of their final group game against Jordan on Saturday, coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed his captain will be rested and start on the bench to manage his workload.

The defending champions now face a relatively favourable knockout path. In the Round of 32 on July 3 in Miami, Argentina are set to meet Cape Verde, the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage on their debut.

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After that, a potential Round of 16 clash in Atlanta could see them face Australia, followed by a likely quarter-final against Colombia.

Stronger sides such as Brazil, England, Spain, or France are positioned on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning Messi and Co. could avoid them until the semi-finals or final.

Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago
Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago
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What would it mean for Messi's legacy?

The Argentine is already considered the greatest of all time by many, and nothing will change that. But not even Diego Maradona won two World Cups as the undisputed star of the team.

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 | IMAGO

Messi's great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is yet to win one, and while Pelé may be the competition’s GOAT, he has nowhere near the body of club work that Messi has.

There is still a long way to go, and perhaps Cape Verde’s fairytale story continues, but Argentina could find themselves in another World Cup final.

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Even at 39, Messi will surely be expected to produce again. At this age, a second World Cup triumph would be an unprecedented achievement and would further cement his legacy as the greatest player in football history.

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