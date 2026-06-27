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2026 FIFA World Cup: Scaloni explains why Messi will be rested against Jordan

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:17 - 27 June 2026
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Scaloni has confirmed that captain Lionel Messi will not feature in the Albiceleste's final Group J match against Jordan.
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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed that captain Lionel Messi will be rested for the team's final group-stage fixture against Jordan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The decision comes after the reigning world champions secured qualification for the Round of 32 with consecutive victories over Algeria and Austria, ensuring their place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Focus shifts to the knockout stage

With progression already guaranteed, Scaloni believes it is the ideal opportunity to give his star player a well-earned break before Argentina begins its quest to defend the World Cup title.

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Messi has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, scoring all five of Argentina's goals across their opening two matches and once again proving his importance to the team.

Despite the absence of his captain, Scaloni remains confident that Argentina can maintain its high standards.

"The hope is that the team will play the same way. That's what we're going to try to do," Scaloni told reporters.

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Although Argentina has already booked its place in the knockout stage, Scaloni insisted his side will not underestimate Jordan.

The coach stressed that every World Cup fixture demands maximum concentration, regardless of the standings.

"Jordan is a good opponent, and we're not taking anything for granted," he said.

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Argentina will be aiming to finish the group stage with a perfect record before shifting full attention to the Round of 32, where they hope to continue their defence of the FIFA World Cup crown.

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