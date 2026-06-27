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'Nothing is impossible' – Cape Verde coach sends message to Messi, Argentina

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:03 - 27 June 2026
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Cape Verde's coach has told Argentina's Messi that "nothing is impossible" as they prepare to face the defending champions in the Round of 32.
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Cape Verde head coach Bubista says his team's remarkable run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed the island nation firmly on the global football map after securing a place in the Round of 32.

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The Blue Sharks booked their place in the knockout stages following a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston, finishing as runners-up in their group to set up a blockbuster meeting with defending champions Argentina.

The highly anticipated clash against Lionel Messi's side will take place on July 3 in Miami.

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'Nothing is impossible' - Cape Verde coach

Speaking after the historic qualification, an emotional Bubista, draped in Cape Verde's national flag, insisted his side would approach the challenge against Argentina with confidence.

"To us, nothing is impossible. Ourselves and the people of Cape Verde have to be proud of what the team has done," the coach declared.

Bubista admitted that facing the reigning world champions and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would be a memorable occasion for both his players and supporters.

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"First of all, we are proud to be able to play Argentina. Of course, for our team, for the players and for all our people, it is a reason to be joyful," he said.

Cape Verde reached the knockout stage without losing a group match, recording three draws, including a stunning goalless result against European champions Spain in their World Cup debut.

Beyond their on-field success, Bubista believes the tournament has given Cape Verde priceless international exposure.

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"From the very beginning, we've said that one of the purposes we had was to show our country to the rest of the world. To be able to play Argentina and Messi in a phase like this is excellent for our country, regardless of the match itself," he explained.

Bubista also stressed that his team's success carries significance beyond Cape Verde, saying the Blue Sharks are proud to represent both Africa and smaller footballing nations worldwide.

"Of course we represent our country, but we also represent Africa. And beyond that, we represent the small countries around the world," he said.

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