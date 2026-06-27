African teams can win the World Cup, says former Super Eagles star Segun Odegbami

Odegbami believes African football has reached a level where winning the FIFA World Cup is now a realistic ambition.

Former Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami believes African nations have demonstrated enough quality at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to prove that lifting football's biggest trophy is no longer an impossible dream.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Segun Odegbami scored 23 times for Nigeria (Credit: Imago)

The former Nigerian captain said the performances of several African representatives have shown that the continent deserves greater respect on the global stage.

Africa proving its strength

Reflecting on the tournament so far, Odegbami described Africa's campaign as a mixture of highs and lows but insisted the continent has continued to make significant progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"African teams have put up a mixed bag of performances. They have also confirmed that African teams can no longer be under-rated. Winning the World Cup is definitely now within sight and touching distance," he said via Complete Sports.

Odegbami singled out Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Cape Verde for special praise, saying they have impressed with their performances throughout the group stage.

He also applauded Ghana for their disciplined display against England, where the Black Stars secured a valuable goalless draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The performances of Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt and Cape Verde have been impressive. Ghana showed awesome discipline and fighting spirit against England," Odegbami noted.

The former Green Eagles winger also praised DR Congo for their work ethic despite facing difficult opposition.

"DR Congo have been super athletes, running and fighting with determination," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he acknowledged that Senegal found themselves in one of the tournament's toughest groups, making qualification an uphill task.

"Senegal were in a most difficult group and could not fly," he remarked.

Segun Odegbami is number 2 on the Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers list

Odegbami remains one of Nigeria's greatest football icons. He represented the national team at the 1978 and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring at both tournaments.