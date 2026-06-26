World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 World Cup: Senegal obliterate Super Eagles’ standard to set new all-time African record

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:28 - 26 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Senegal showed Nigeria how it's done in their 5-0 hammering of Iran
Advertisement

The Teranga Lions kept their World Cup dreams alive in spectacular fashion with a commanding 5-0 victory over Iraq in their final Group I fixture.

Advertisement

Facing imminent elimination after losing their opening two matches, the West African giants delivered a historic performance, dramatically boosting their chances of qualifying for the Round of 32.

Sarr Sparkles as Teranga Lions Capitalise on Red Card

Senegal enjoyed a dream start when Habib Diarra overpowered his marker to power home a structural corner kick, giving his side an early advantage against an Iraqi squad that featured four changes implemented by manager Graham Arnold.

Advertisement

The Asian side's hopes of a comeback completely evaporated shortly after when defender Rebin Sulaka was shown a straight red card for denying Sadio Mané a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Teranga Lions ruthlessly exploited the numerical advantage in the second half, with winger Ismaïla Sarr becoming the first Senegalese player in history to register both a goal and an assist in the same World Cup match.

According to sports analytics site OptaJoe, the clinical strike also established Sarr as Senegal's outright all-time top scorer in World Cup history with four goals, surpassing legend Papa Bouba Diop.

Late Flurry Rewrites African Football History

Aliou Cissé's men refused to take their foot off the gas in the final stages, adding late goals from Pape Gueye and Idrissa Ndiaye to cap off the 5-0 rout.

Advertisement

The overwhelming scoreline completely shattered a thirty-two-year-old continental record previously held by Nigeria's Super Eagles, who had registered the largest winning margin by an African nation at a World Cup since their iconic 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in 1994.

Furthermore, the relentless offensive display made the Teranga Lions the first African nation in tournament history to score five goals in a single match.

The historic feat surpassed the previous continental scoring benchmark of four goals, which was set by Algeria during their thrilling 4-2 triumph over South Korea at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Senegal Nigeria World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup: Senegal obliterate Super Eagles’ standard to set new all-time African record
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Senegal obliterate Super Eagles’ standard to set new all-time African record
Chelle wins first match in Unity Cup|| Imago
Super Eagles
26.06.2026
Highly-rated talent set to pick Super Eagles over England thanks to Eric Chelle
2026 FIFA World Cup: Semenyo urges Ghana to be more 'streetwise' with referees
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Semenyo urges Ghana to be more 'streetwise' with referees
Senegal make history against Iraq
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
Ex-Super Eagles star says Africa has 'Come of Age' after Strong 2026 World Cup performances
Senegal make history against Iraq
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Senegal make history against Iraq, boost hope of knockout stage
2026 World Cup: Dembele joins Golden Boot race, breaks 32-year record as France punish Norway
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Dembele joins Golden Boot race, breaks 32-year record as France punish Norway