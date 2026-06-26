2026 World Cup: Senegal obliterate Super Eagles’ standard to set new all-time African record

Senegal showed Nigeria how it's done in their 5-0 hammering of Iran

The Teranga Lions kept their World Cup dreams alive in spectacular fashion with a commanding 5-0 victory over Iraq in their final Group I fixture.

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Facing imminent elimination after losing their opening two matches, the West African giants delivered a historic performance, dramatically boosting their chances of qualifying for the Round of 32.

Sarr Sparkles as Teranga Lions Capitalise on Red Card

Senegal enjoyed a dream start when Habib Diarra overpowered his marker to power home a structural corner kick, giving his side an early advantage against an Iraqi squad that featured four changes implemented by manager Graham Arnold.

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The Asian side's hopes of a comeback completely evaporated shortly after when defender Rebin Sulaka was shown a straight red card for denying Sadio Mané a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Teranga Lions ruthlessly exploited the numerical advantage in the second half, with winger Ismaïla Sarr becoming the first Senegalese player in history to register both a goal and an assist in the same World Cup match.

According to sports analytics site OptaJoe, the clinical strike also established Sarr as Senegal's outright all-time top scorer in World Cup history with four goals, surpassing legend Papa Bouba Diop.

Late Flurry Rewrites African Football History

Aliou Cissé's men refused to take their foot off the gas in the final stages, adding late goals from Pape Gueye and Idrissa Ndiaye to cap off the 5-0 rout.

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The overwhelming scoreline completely shattered a thirty-two-year-old continental record previously held by Nigeria's Super Eagles, who had registered the largest winning margin by an African nation at a World Cup since their iconic 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in 1994.

5 - 🇸🇳 Senegal are the first ever African team to score five goals in a FIFA World Cup match.



Record. pic.twitter.com/sueGrqsb18 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2026

Furthermore, the relentless offensive display made the Teranga Lions the first African nation in tournament history to score five goals in a single match.