2026 FIFA World Cup: Senegal make history against Iraq, boost hope of knockout stage

Senegal secured their first win at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Iraq in their third game in group I.

The Teranga Lions head into the game on the brink of being eliminated from the World Cup after losing their first two games.

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They needed a win in their last game against Iran and to score three or more goals to get a chance to qualify as one of the best losers.

Knowing that their chances of qualification look slim, they handed Iraq a 5-0 defeat, boosting their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 32.

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As it happened

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw adjusted his lineup for the final group match, making five changes after relying on the same starting XI for the opening two games.

Iraq manager Graham Arnold also made changes to his squad, introducing four new players following their 3-0 loss to France.

It was a dream start for Senegal as they opened the game with the first goal. Habib Diarra overpowered his defender as a corner was whipped into the area, directing a powerful header into the bottom corner.

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Pape Gueye scored a brace against Iraq || Imago

After conceding an early goal, things got worse for Iraq as they were reduced to 10-men after Rebin Sulaka denied Sadio Mané a clear goalscoring opportunity.

In the second half, Senegal scored two quick goals from Ismaila Sarr and Pape Gueye to extend their lead.

Sarr's goal made him the first Senegalese player to both score and assist in a FIFA World Cup match, and he is now also the outright leading scorer for Senegal at the World Cup with four goals, as posted by OptaJoe.

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Gueye then scored his second goal of the game before Idrissa Ndiaye added the fifth, making it 5-0 to Senegal.