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We will qualify — Sarr makes promise to Senegal fans after Norway defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:48 - 23 June 2026
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Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr has asked fans to keep the faith as the Terranga Lions fight to qualify for the knockout round of the World Cup.
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Sarr couldn’t hide his disappointment after Senegal suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Norway in their second Group I match.

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Erling Haaland starred for Norway with a clinical brace, while Marcus Holmgren Pedersen also got on the scoresheet.

Sarr, however, produced a heroic performance, scoring twice, including a dramatic stoppage-time goal, but it wasn’t enough as Norway held on to secure qualification for the Round of 32.

The result leaves Senegal with zero points from two games and their hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

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Pape Thiaw’s side must now beat Iraq in their final group game and hope other results go their way to advance.

Sarr promises Senegal qualification after Norway setback

Despite the painful loss, Sarr remained defiant and optimistic when speaking to FIFA.com afterwards.

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“It was tough. We’re a little disappointed. But it’s not over yet; there’s still a third game to play.

"We’re going to go there to win it, and we’re going to work hard,” Sarr said.

The 27-year-old’s brace showed his fighting spirit, but Senegal will need a complete team performance against Iraq if they are to keep their World Cup dream alive.

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