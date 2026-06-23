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2026 World Cup: Unstoppable Haaland puts pressure on Messi as Sarr keeps Senegal alive

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 03:06 - 23 June 2026
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Erling Haaland scored a brace as Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 to advance to the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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After a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Iraq in their opener, Norway knew that a win here would seal their progression into the next round.

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Norway 3-2 Senegal: Match Report

 Norway dominated in the opening exchanges and forced Senegal keeper Édouard Mendy into two stunning saves.  

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Senegal gradually grew into the contest after the hydration break as Sadio Mané picked out Nicolas Jackson in the box, but he sent his shot high and wide.

Just as it looked like the two nations would be heading into the break goalless, Norway were gifted the opener.

Kalidou Koulibaly inexplicably passed straight to Pedersen, and the substitute finished past Mendy.

Haaland struck twice in the second half, first threading a clinical finish into the top-right corner from Odegaard's through ball, then turning in Berg's cross to restore Norway's two-goal cushion after Sarr had pulled one back.

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The brace took Haaland to four goals in the World Cup so far, just one behind Lionel Messi, who scored a brace against Austria earlier.

The spell produced three goals in 10 minutes before Norway sat deep and protected their lead. Sarr netted again deep in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

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Norway face France in their final group game, while Senegal remain alive and will need to beat Iraq on Friday to keep their knockout stage hopes intact.

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