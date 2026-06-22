2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi equals 56-year record to help Argentina beat Austria

Argentina join Mexico, USA and Germany as teams that have qualified for the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have qualified for the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to an inspired performance and multi-record-breaking goals from their magisterial captain, Lionel Messi, in the victory against Austria.

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After missing a penalty in the 10th minute of the contest, the former Barcelona forward scored a sensational brace—a record-setter and a spare—to spur Albiceleste on to a 2-0 victory.

He struck first in the 38th minute, his 17th goal in FIFA World Cup history, which officially saw him surpass Miroslav Klose on the competition's top scorer history. The goal also put him alongside Just Fontaine (1958) and Jairzinho (1970) as the only players to score in six consecutive World Cup appearances.

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6 - Lionel Messi is the third player to score in six successive appearances at the FIFA World Cup after Just Fontaine in 1958 and Jairzinho in 1970.



Super. pic.twitter.com/DambEr9Lxi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2026

His second was the cherry on top, scoring in the final minute of the five allotted for second-half injury time to erase all doubts.

Key match details

After knocking in the door repeatedly, the breakthrough inevitably arrived in the 38th minute. Shaking off the penalty upset, Messi received the ball inside the area and coolly placed a low finish beyond the dive of Austrian goalkeeper Schlager.

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Anchored by David Alaba and Konrad Laimer, the European side created a few tense moments but struggled to penetrate an organised Argentine defence.

Introducing the Greatest #FIFAWorldCup goalscorer of all-time 🐐🔝



Lionel Messi scores his 17th goal at World Cup finals 🙌



📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/0j7j375Slb — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 22, 2026

As Austria pushed bodies forward in search of a late equaliser, Messi punished them once again. Deep into stoppage time, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner rampaged through a crowded penalty area, ramming a final finish past Schlager to secure his brace, extend his record to 18 World Cup goals, and seal the 2-0 victory for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

What this means for Group J

With back-to-back clean-sheet victories, Argentina sit comfortably at the top of Group J with a perfect six points. They have mathematically guaranteed their progression to the knockout phase and can clinch the top spot depending on the result between Jordan and Algeria.

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