World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi makes history

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:49 - 22 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lionel Messi has officially become the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi has officially eclipsed Miroslav Klose's record to become the highest goal scorer in World Cup history.

Advertisement

The Albiceleste captain was first presented with the opportunity to break the record when Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the box. However, the Inter Miami star played the resulting penalty wide.

He missed two other telling opportunities before the moment of truth. Arriving at the edge of the box in the 28th minute, he diverted Facundo Medina's cutback beyond Alexander Schlager in classic Messi fashion to give Argentina the lead.

The goal was Messi's fourth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 17th in his six outings at the global showpiece, effectively making him the highest goal scorer in the tournament's history.

Advertisement

Heading into the 2026 edition with 13 goals, surpassing Klose was a matter of when, not if. He needed only one game to match the legendary German striker, scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 opening-day victory over Algeria.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup Miroslav Klose
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
"Give me Uzbekistan or I RETIRE!" - Ronaldo trolled by fans after ending World Cup drought with historic brace
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
"Give me Uzbekistan or I RETIRE!" - Ronaldo trolled by fans after ending World Cup drought with historic brace
'A good example for all' - Martínez says Ronaldo is a role model
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
'A good example for all' - Martínez says Ronaldo is a role model
Ronaldo surpasses Messi with new World Cup record to silence haters
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
Ronaldo surpasses Messi with new World Cup record to silence haters
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo joins Messi in incredible record as he silences critics to lead Portugal's drubbing of Uzbekistan
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo joins Messi in incredible record as he silences critics to lead Portugal's drubbing of Uzbekistan
Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles
23.06.2026
NFF hands 'Dream Team' job to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle
Super Eagles star Osimhen disappoints suitors with latest comments
Super Eagles
23.06.2026
Super Eagles star Osimhen disappoints suitors with latest comments