2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi makes history

Lionel Messi has officially become the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history.

Lionel Messi has officially eclipsed Miroslav Klose's record to become the highest goal scorer in World Cup history.

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The Albiceleste captain was first presented with the opportunity to break the record when Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the box. However, the Inter Miami star played the resulting penalty wide.

He missed two other telling opportunities before the moment of truth. Arriving at the edge of the box in the 28th minute, he diverted Facundo Medina's cutback beyond Alexander Schlager in classic Messi fashion to give Argentina the lead.

The goal was Messi's fourth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 17th in his six outings at the global showpiece, effectively making him the highest goal scorer in the tournament's history.

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